NBA Rumor: Grizzlies Bringing On Dikembe Mutombo To Help Hasheem Thabeet

Every great modern NBA center has had one. Dwight Howard had Patrick Ewing. Andrew Bynum had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Even Kevin Love had Chris Dudley in high school. Now, the Memphis Grizzlies are thinking about bringing on Dikembe Mutombo to help them with Hasheem Thabeet. And I couldn’t think of a better scenario for the No. 2 pick in the Draft.

“He’s very interested in Hasheem,” Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace told Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “He wanted to come in and get together with Hasheem.”

On Tuesday night, Thabeet had dinner with Mutombo and the two shared their first extended conversation. “He was telling me the stuff he used to do when he played,” Thabeet said. “I’ve never had a chance to talk to him like that. It was really good.”

While nothing is imminent, it is believed that the Grizzlies will talk to Mutombo about working as a paid consultant in the offseason, much like they tried with Abdul-Jabbar a year ago. If he could learn from the future Hall of Famer, you better believe there won’t be any more trips to the D-League in his future.

What do you think? Should the Grizzlies hire Mutombo?

