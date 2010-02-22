NBA Rumor: Mavs To Sign Von Wafer

After Von Wafer parted ways with Olympiakos back in December, it was believed that the 24-year-old guard was going to sign with the Grizzlies. But after bringing in Ronnie Brewer last week, it appears Memphis is all set at the two-guard spot. That’s why it appears the Mavericks are ready to step in and make a deal.

According to DallasBasketball.com, GM Donnie Nelson has said that the Mavs intend to sign the free-agent shooting guard pending a second workout, a review with coach Rick Carlisle and medical clearance for a bulging disc problem. But this could be the piece to push them over the top.

After bringing in two starters in Caron Butler and Brendan Haywood, the Mavs are making a run at a title this season. So while other GMs are worried about taking on additional salaries, Dallas is looking to add a piece to a contending team. Over the weekend, Wafer was joined by Rashad McCants in a workout in Dallas, and apparently out-shined the fellow free agent – even though he was hurt.

What do you think? Does Wafer fit in well with the Mavs? Can Dallas contend for the title?

