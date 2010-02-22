NBA Rumor: Mavs To Sign Von Wafer

After Von Wafer parted ways with Olympiakos back in December, it was believed that the 24-year-old guard was going to sign with the Grizzlies. But after bringing in Ronnie Brewer last week, it appears Memphis is all set at the two-guard spot. That’s why it appears the Mavericks are ready to step in and make a deal.
According to DallasBasketball.com, GM Donnie Nelson has said that the Mavs intend to sign the free-agent shooting guard pending a second workout, a review with coach Rick Carlisle and medical clearance for a bulging disc problem. But this could be the piece to push them over the top.
After bringing in two starters in Caron Butler and Brendan Haywood, the Mavs are making a run at a title this season. So while other GMs are worried about taking on additional salaries, Dallas is looking to add a piece to a contending team. Over the weekend, Wafer was joined by Rashad McCants in a workout in Dallas, and apparently out-shined the fellow free agent – even though he was hurt.
What do you think? Does Wafer fit in well with the Mavs? Can Dallas contend for the title?
sign ricky davis and his 3 rings and 2mvps
@rbw
You don’t think Wafer could help the Mavs?
dude was bustin for us when he was a rocket but he would make some bonehead plays sometimes. maybe playing overseas has helpd him get his game under control. still, i think he would help the mavs. but do yall remember whn he was playing boston and got hung on the rim a couple of yrs ago, dude was feeling himself a bit much tht game. silly lil wafer…LMAO!
Can always use more firepower off the bench..
Dang you Lakers! Dannng youuuuu!!
Dude got a crazy name but yea he can contribute, but as far as contending. Yea not that Wafer will complete it but they need someone who can get to the hole and line and he and Caron would be that tandem on that side of things.
so behind beaubois, barea adn terry there will be the great von wafer. the west is a two team race now between the lakers and the nuggets and when or if kobe comes back healthy it will probably over. I think all the injuries he’s been puting away with his mind those are the ones he’s feeling now. I know that feeling hehe. But he’ll be fine
@AP,
Didn’t Kirk Snyder (then hornets) leapfrog Von Wafer (then Lakers) on his way to one of the least talked about posters in NBA history? I could be wrong, but I’m sure it’s on youtube somewhere. What made it worst though, is that Wafer actually jumped to block the dunk, and Kirk clears his head. You guys should post that one for fun.
Well, every team can use instant scoring off the bench, but the Mavs already have JT, Beaubois and Barea…
Wafer is the man, Dallas has a great shot to win the west if they get em. He’s going to become a star in the next few years I predict