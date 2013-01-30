NBA Rumors: Rudy Gay Trade to Toronto Raptors Closer [UPDATE]

[UPDATE: ESPN is reporting that a deal has been reached. Marc Stein is saying that it’s a three-team deal with Rudy Gay and Hamed Haddadi going to the Raptors, the Grizzlies get Ed Davis, Tayshaun Prince, Austin Daye and a 2nd Round pick, and the Pistons get Jose Calderon.]

The Rudy Gay trade saga now seems to be dragging on about as long as the whole excruciating Dwight Howard epic from last summer, doesn’t it? Now, it would seem, that saga may actually be close to ending.

The one team that seems to consistently remain in the Rudy Gay hunt are the Toronto Raptors and it looks like they may be about to acquire their guy.

Yahoo!Sports’ NBA beast Adrian Wojnarowski just tweeted the following:

Davis is an intriguing talent, and one would assume that he’s the obvious real target for the Grizzlies in this deal. Although, if Memphis makes that move, we’re not sure what else may be in play to replace Gay’s 17.2 ppg and athleticism on the perimeter.

What do you think? Is this a good move for Memphis or should they be able to get more for Rudy Gay?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.