NBA Rumors: Rudy Gay Trade to Toronto Raptors Closer [UPDATE]

01.30.13 6 years ago 4 Comments

[UPDATE: ESPN is reporting that a deal has been reached. Marc Stein is saying that it’s a three-team deal with Rudy Gay and Hamed Haddadi going to the Raptors, the Grizzlies get Ed Davis, Tayshaun Prince, Austin Daye and a 2nd Round pick, and the Pistons get Jose Calderon.]

The Rudy Gay trade saga now seems to be dragging on about as long as the whole excruciating Dwight Howard epic from last summer, doesn’t it? Now, it would seem, that saga may actually be close to ending.

The one team that seems to consistently remain in the Rudy Gay hunt are the Toronto Raptors and it looks like they may be about to acquire their guy.

Yahoo!Sports’ NBA beast Adrian Wojnarowski just tweeted the following:

Davis is an intriguing talent, and one would assume that he’s the obvious real target for the Grizzlies in this deal. Although, if Memphis makes that move, we’re not sure what else may be in play to replace Gay’s 17.2 ppg and athleticism on the perimeter.

What do you think? Is this a good move for Memphis or should they be able to get more for Rudy Gay?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagEd DavisJOSE CALDERONLatest NewsMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESNBA rumorsNBA Trade Rumornba trade rumorsRudy GayTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP