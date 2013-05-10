NBA Rumor: The Kings Could Look To Acquire Monta Ellis

In one of those NBA rumors that just makes no sense whatsoever, the Sacramento Kings, a team in disarray with too many one-dimensional and ball-happy players, could reportedly target Monta Ellis this summer. Ellis has an $11 million early termination option on his current contract in Milwaukee, and is contemplating testing his value on the open market. While it’s doubtful he earns that on a new deal, there’s a chance the high-volume scorer simply wants to move on from the Bucks.

CBSSports.com’s Ken Berger reported today that Ellis and Larry Sanders nearly came to blows in the locker room after their Game 3 loss in the first round against Miami.

In the same piece, Berger noted:

The Bucks acquired Ellis from Golden State in March 2012 in a deal that sent Andrew Bogut to the Warriors. Oddly, a member of the proposed ownership group trying to keep the Kings in Sacramento has done some background checking on Ellis as a possibility for the Kings if the team decides to part ways with restricted free agent Tyreke Evans this summer, a league source involved in the discussions said. Ellis is weighing his options and hasn’t decided yet whether he will opt out of his $11 million deal.

This is one of those instances where you want to pound your fist against the table and ask how you can become a NBA GM and where do you sign up… because this makes absolutely no sense. Ellis is exactly the type of player Sacramento doesn’t need: a small two guard who takes a ton of low percentage shots. Plus, if you go after him in free agency, you’re probably going to lose Tyreke Evans, just when the 6-6 wing is starting to learn to play without the ball. It’s a step backwards for them, AND for Ellis. If he’s ever going to realize his potential — Ellis could be incredible as a sixth man on a good playoff team — he needs to hook on with the right squad with the right coach. That definitely wouldn’t await him in Sacramento.

