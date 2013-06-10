NBA Rumors: Kenny Smith Emerges as Sacramento Kings GM Candidate

Be honest: Over the years as you’ve enjoyed the antics on Inside the NBA on TNT, have you ever found yourself thinking, “I’d really love it if Kenny Smith was the GM of my favorite team”?

Well, if you’re a Sacramento Kings fan, that scenario could play out for you and your squad.

Yesterday Kenny spoke to USA Today yesterday and revealed that he’s been talking with the Kings and new team owner Vivek Ranadive about the team’s open GM opportunity.

From the article:

“We’ve been talking; we’ve been talking,” Smith said. “That’s all I’m going to say.” Ranadive has been looking to have a two-tier structure of sorts, with a widely known name at the top joining forces with a respected executive in the front office. He is known to have had recent discussion with former Indiana Pacers team president Larry Bird, and fellow candidates Chris Wallace (former Memphis Grizzlies general manager), Travis Schlenk (Golden State Warriors assistant general manager), Mike Dunleavy (longtime coach and executive) and David Morway (former Pacers general manager) have interviewed for the job.The Kings have also received permission to speak with Pete D’Alessandro, the vice president of basketball operations for the Nuggets. But Smith wasn’t afraid to campaign for his own cause, admitting that he’s looking for his next challenge after becoming one of the most prominent and entertaining voices in the basketball world. “I’ve been winning my whole life,” Smith said. “I’ve been blessed to be a winner. So whatever happens, whatever I do, I’m going to win an Emmy next year or I’m going to try to win an NBA championship or I’m going to try to win in cards. I’m a winner. I’m a winner. I’ve been blessed in my whole life, so I think I have a clear vision.”

Would Kenny Smith make a good NBA GM?

