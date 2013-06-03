NBA Rumors: Ray Allen Wants to Return to the Boston Celtics

Well, if there’s one thing that the Miami Heat don’t need right now, it’s more distractions. They are already dealing with a weirdly confident, rabid Pacers team, injuries, unexpected infighting, and the seeming general disdain of fans nationwide. To add to the list: A rumor that Ray Allen wants out so that he can go back to the Boston Celtics.

This popped up earlier today:

As always, take stuff like “unnamed sources,” “people close to [insert Player X here],” etc. with a grain of salt. The real question though would be: Does Boston even want him back? With an official rebuilding/youth movement inevitably coming, Ray and his cool 28 percent field goal percentage in the conference finals don’t exactly seem like the answer to keep the championship window open in Beantown. On top of that, the Celtics fans that we know are not particularly in love with the guy. Fans even booed him during the tribute video the Celtics put together for him upon his return to Boston.

Will Ray Allen finish his career back in Boston?

