Here Is The 2023-24 NBA Schedule For ESPN And ABC

The 2023-24 NBA regular season schedule was released on Thursday afternoon, with all 30 teams getting the dates for their 82-game season (plus a possible two extra games if they can make the finals of the In-Season Tournament).

From a national perspective, the schedule release is best for seeing the games for key dates during the year — Christmas Day, MLK Day, etc. — as well as learning what matchups we will be seeing on national television. This year will look and sound a bit different on ESPN and ABC broadcasts, where Doc Rivers and Doris Burke join Mike Breen in the lead broadcast booth and Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, and J.J. Redick make up the new No. 2 national team for the four-letter.

As always, ESPN will broadcast games mostly on Wednesday and Friday nights, with ABC beginning Saturday primetime and Sunday showcase games once the NFL season has concluded.

For those interested, here are how many times each team will appear on ESPN/ABC broadcasts, unsurprisingly led by the Lakers and Warriors.

Lakers: 17

Warriors: 17

Suns: 15

Celtics: 15

Nuggets: 13

Knicks: 13

Bucks: 12

76ers: 11

Mavericks: 11

Heat: 10

Grizzlies: 8

Spurs: 7

Clippers: 6

Cavaliers: 6

Kings: 5

Hawks: 4

Pelicans: 4

Thunder: 4

Nets: 3

Bulls: 3

Timberwolves: 3

Jazz: 1

Hornets: 1

Rockets: 1

Pistons: 1

Wizards: 1

Raptors: 0

Blazers: 0

Pacers: 0

Magic: 0

And here are the full schedules for the NBA on ESPN and ABC this coming season (all times Eastern):