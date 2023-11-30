One of the most interesting parts of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament was how it required a fluid schedule following the group stage. With the quarterfinals and semifinals counting as regular season games as well, ensuring teams only played one extra game if they made the championship, the teams that lose in the tournament needed to make up those two games with scheduling being done on the fly.

The result is a pair of 11-game slates on Wednesday, December 6 and Friday, December 8, where the teams that failed to advance from the group stage will each play one home and one road game. All of the games except two are in-conference matchups — Bulls-Spurs and Grizzlies-Pistons — against non-division opponents. The losers of the quarterfinals in each conference will also face each other to add their 82nd game to the schedule.

Below you can find the schedule for the eliminated teams, with the two games the NBA added to their schedule for the days in between the tournament knockout rounds.

Wednesday, December 6

Magic at Cavaliers (7:00 p.m. ET)

76ers at Wizards (7:00 p.m. ET)

Grizzlies at Pistons (7:00 p.m. ET)

Spurs at Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. ET)

Nets at Hawks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Heat at Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET)

Hornets at Bulls (8:00 p.m. ET)

Thunder at Rockets (8:00 p.m. ET)

Jazz at Mavericks (8:30 p.m. ET)

Nuggets at Clippers (10:00 p.m. ET)

Trail Blazers at Warriors (10:00 p.m. ET)

Friday, December 8

Pistons at Magic (7:00 p.m. ET)

Hawks at 76ers (7:00 p.m. ET)

Raptors at Hornets (7:00 p.m. ET)

Wizards at Nets (7:30 p.m. ET)

Warriors at Thunder (8:00 p.m. ET)

Cavaliers at Heat (8:00 p.m. ET)

Timberwolves at Grizzlies (8:00 p.m. ET)

Bulls at Spurs (8:30 p.m. ET)

Rockets at Nuggets (9:00 p.m. ET)

Clippers at Jazz (10:00 p.m. ET)

Mavericks at Trail Blazers (10:00 p.m. ET)