NBA Sets The Schedule For This Weekend’s Playoff Openers

04.14.11 7 years ago 11 Comments

UPDATE: With the regular season officially over, the full first weekend of games have been scheduled…

It’s time. Get ready to clear the calendar for this weekend; the NBA Playoffs are here. After last night’s whirlwind of NBA action, the NBA announced Saturday and Sunday’s opening schedule for the playoffs. Finally, we can start to figure out who’s playing when and what times will make for the best breaks to do things outside of you know, just watching basketball all day long.

Here are Saturday’s pairings:
1:00 p.m. ET: Indiana at Chicago (ESPN)
3:30 p.m. ET: Philadelphia at Miami (ABC)
7:00 p.m. ET: Atlanta at Orlando (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. ET: Portland at Dallas (ESPN)

And Sunday:
1:00 p.m. ET: Memphis at San Antonio (TNT)
3:30 p.m. ET: New Orleans at L.A. Lakers (ABC)
7:00 p.m. ET: New York at Boston (TNT)
9:30 p.m. ET: Denver at Oklahoma City (TNT)

Which playoff opener are you looking forward to the most?

