NBA Sets The Schedule For This Weekend’s Playoff Openers

UPDATE: With the regular season officially over, the full first weekend of games have been scheduled…
It’s time. Get ready to clear the calendar for this weekend; the NBA Playoffs are here. After last night’s whirlwind of NBA action, the NBA announced Saturday and Sunday’s opening schedule for the playoffs. Finally, we can start to figure out who’s playing when and what times will make for the best breaks to do things outside of you know, just watching basketball all day long.
Here are Saturday’s pairings:
1:00 p.m. ET: Indiana at Chicago (ESPN)
3:30 p.m. ET: Philadelphia at Miami (ABC)
7:00 p.m. ET: Atlanta at Orlando (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. ET: Portland at Dallas (ESPN)
And Sunday:
1:00 p.m. ET: Memphis at San Antonio (TNT)
3:30 p.m. ET: New Orleans at L.A. Lakers (ABC)
7:00 p.m. ET: New York at Boston (TNT)
9:30 p.m. ET: Denver at Oklahoma City (TNT)
Which playoff opener are you looking forward to the most?
i’m from the city of the frozen sun aka Chi-town aka Chicago. I want to see my boy derrick rose who i played against in high school. For some reason, indiana scares me man…everybody thinks i’m crazy but though the bulls can win it all, it’s easy to worry bout the elephants and ignore the snakes at your feet. Either way: BULLS VS INDIANA! easy
i feel u man. Im a bulls fan and im feeling the same about the pacers. Indiana is no walk in the park,they playing good basketball rigth now. Their bigs are good
Indiana wins 2… but the Bulls pull away. Pacers don’t have enough gas to win it.
LL
im waiting to see boston vs new york, its almost like an all-star game with rondo, pierce, KG, allen, shaq, biilups, amare, and melo…
@rose4mvp
which big man in indiana is good? and if they’re good then what class is chicago’s big men in? cause chicagos got boozer, deng, taj, kurt thomas, not to mention asik who puts in good minutes on the court. all thses guys(except for asik) are all-stars if you think that the bigs in indiana are “good”.
outside of chi-town nobody wants to watch the bulls man handle the pacers. and the fact the you guys are bulls FANS and worried/excited about playing an 8th seed who went UNDER .500 in the 1st round of the playoffs is kind of sorry.
BULLS FAN: indiana scares me
ME: why? they went 37-44 this regular season while the bulls went 61-20, plus the only person that has any successful playoff experience is posey
BULLS FAN:indiana is no walk in the park
ME: the bulls beat the pacers 4 of 5 games during the regular season and the game they did win was in indiana and they only won by 7 points
BULLS FAN:indiana wins 2 games
ME:like i said earlier they can barely win 1 game against the bulls. have a little faith in your team please.
BULLS FAN: indianas bigs are good
ME:if you consider hibbert and hanborough as good players then i dont know what game your watching, they’re average at best and no match for the bulls bigs in talent and basketball IQ
BULLS FAN:indiana is playing good right now
ME:the pacers have lost 12 out of there last 23 games, how is that playing good?
@ 1, 2
you guys are just nervous because you’ve never seen this Bulls team play a game in the playoffs. Its like shooting FTs all day in the gym vs. making one in a real game.
I’m sure they will do fine against the Pacers and after 1 or 2 games you guys will be chillaxed and talking smack again :)
@neoy
“Its like shooting FTs all day in the gym vs. making one in a real game.”
nice quote…
@panchito
i duno wut season ur watchin but i think the max # of games u play against a team is 4..i may be wrong..but i doubt it
and the people who say indiana’s bigs are good must have only watched them playin against NY…god that was pitiful
lakers hornets. I think we’re gonna see the same thing LA did against utah last year. Get extremely physical with the pg.
MIA philly if the place is not sold out they should say fuck it and take the whole damn show to cleveland where you know people care
@s.bucketz
i know exactly what im watching, they played a game during the pre-season where the bulls won so i guess not totally the regular season but still 4 out of 5 games…
those indiana games against new york were fun to watch, well any good team getting handled by a inferior team is entertaining to me…