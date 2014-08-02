NBA Store Discontinues Wiggins Cavaliers Jerseys

08.02.14 4 years ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves can’t complete a Kevin Love trade that involves Andrew Wiggins until August 23. The number one pick in the draft signed his rookie contract with the Cavs on July 24, prohibiting him from being dealt for at least 30 days. But reports continue to surface that make a Wiggins-Love trade appear imminent, and that the NBA Store has discontinued the rookie’s Cleveland uniform only adds fuel to that fire.

Below is a screenshot providing proof of this strangely coincidental development. Here’s a link, too, though it’s liable to stop working at any moment.

Regular replica jerseys of most other rookies are available to buy – here’s Marcus Smart’s. It also bears mentioning, however, that a Wiggins t-shirt jersey is still for sale.

Obviously, this could mean nothing.

That the NBA Store has discontinued Wiggins jerseys could be due to many factors unrelated to his status with the Cavaliers. They are only selling black Jabari Parker jerseys, for instance, yet no one is suggesting anything amiss with the Milwaukee Bucks’ prized rookie. But the smoke of Cleveland acquiring Love is so black that it’s easy to think – no matter how unlikely a scenario it is – that the NBA Store has prematurely shown the Cavs’ hand.

Only time will tell. Either way, it’s certainly fun to speculate for now.

Does this mean the Cavs are trading Wiggins?

