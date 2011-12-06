NBA Store Opens Pop-Up Shop; Flagship NYC Location To Follow

After 12 years holding down Fifth Avenue in New York City, the NBA Store closed its doors in February. But with a new season comes new beginnings, and just in time for the holidays, the NBA has opened a pop-up shop of more than 6,000 square feet.

Located at 590 Fifth Avenue between 47th and 48th Street, the temporary space will remain open as the league continues to scout potential locations for a new flagship store in Manhattan.

“We are excited to announce the opening of a pop-up store in time for the holiday shopping season,” says Sal LaRocca, NBA Executive Vice President of Global Merchandising. “We have received tremendous interest from fans around the world about the NBA Store, and the temporary store will provide a welcome destination for shoppers as we pursue a flagship location in New York City.”

Carrying a variety of NBA merchandise, including jerseys, footwear, headwear, memorabilia, and novelties, the pop-up shop also features exclusive NBA NYC apparel and merchandise and fans the opportunity to purchase a personalized authentic jersey in the On-Court section on the second floor. And for those of you not balling on a budget, personal shopping is also available to customers through Fan Services found on the main floor.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For the most up-to-date news, keep tabs on the NBA Store via Twitter, Facebook or online. And as always, you can continue to shop for NBA merchandise at NBAStore.com.

What do you think? Where should the flagship NYC location be located?

