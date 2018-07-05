Getty Image

Five years ago, hardly anyone showed up to NBA Summer League beyond the most dedicated NBA fans, media, and personnel. However, over recent years — really since the 2014 matchup between Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker packed Cox Pavilion — fans have begun flocking to UNLV’s campus for the annual tournament, with attendance numbers going well over 100,000.

It’s part of the exploding popularity of the league and their creation of a true year-long schedule with the draft, free agency and Summer League stretching the calendar to near August. The basketball at Summer League is pretty rough, but fans are willing to overlook the raw nature of the games for a glimpse at the league’s future as the top stars from the draft descend on the desert.

Gambling on Summer League games has gone more mainstream from where it was years ago, where you couldn’t find lines on games save for the books at Westgate and Caesar’s. Now, lines are everywhere and future odds hit the market on Wednesday. Beyond futures and game lines, this year DraftKings is even bringing Summer League Daily Fantasy action for the real degenerates out there in need of some non-baseball DFS fix.