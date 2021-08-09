Sunday marked the start of the 2021 edition of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League, with 14 of the league’s 30 teams in action at either the Thomas & Mack Center or Cox Pavilion. While there were other storylines to monitor, the league’s schedule-makers seemingly targeted top draft picks in prime time, with four of top six picks (including Josh Giddey) in the 2021 NBA Draft squaring off against one another in two nationally televised games. With that in mind, there was plenty to glean from the opening slate of action, and that extends to No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, No. 2 pick Jalen Green and No. 3 Evan Mobley. Here’s what we saw from the young stars who took the NBA stage for the first time in Las Vegas on Sunday. Cade Cunningham Cunningham wasted absolutely no time in Detroit’s matchup against Oklahoma City. The do-everything wing converted a pair of three-pointers before the first timeout of the game, with the second triple arriving in pull-up fashion. Cunningham from the corner 👌 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham knocks down the triple for his first points of #NBASummer for the @DetroitPistons on ESPN2! pic.twitter.com/aEwQKGC94n — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2021 Cade pull-up 3. That jumper is gorgeous pic.twitter.com/bL2gEdimN3 — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) August 9, 2021 For large portions of the first half, the Pistons allowed Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes to initiate the offense, meaning Cunningham’s on-ball reps were reduced. There will be plenty of time for that, of course, but he managed to make a difference defensively, using his length and acumen to create havoc while also making sound rotations. The closeout from Cunningham 👏@okcthunder 42@DetroitPistons 38 Second half from Las Vegas coming up on ESPN2! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/GNfvLrsdIA — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2021 Cunningham continued that havoc creation with a steal that led to a fast break dunk early in the third quarter, and he added some half-court offense with an efficient, effective rim attack. Cade Cunningham gets the steal and the slam! 📺: #NBASummer on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/FzSa9TIQYo — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2021 Too easy for Cade pic.twitter.com/PfiC0UBsjA — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) August 9, 2021 All told, it wasn’t as if Cunningham was efficient or utterly dominant in his debut and, because of this, the overreaction machine may kick into overdrive. He did commit five turnovers, flagging a concern that existed during his collegiate career, and Cunningham finished 3-for-10 from inside the arc.

Given how Green performed (see below), Cunningham’s game may be seen as a disappointment, but his abilities flashed along the way. He made high-level passing reads, rebounded well, showcased his underrated defensive ability (particularly off the ball) with playmaking and execution, and certainly displayed his overall feel for the game. Jalen Green In a game that was truly entertaining — something that doesn’t exactly happen frequently during Summer League — Green was the most electric offensive force on the floor between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He opened the evening with a bang, using his craft, athleticism, and overall skill level to leave an imprint. Green closed the first quarter on a beautiful note, taking the ball to the rim and finishing with conviction to beat the buzzer. Jalen Green drives inside to beat the clock on ESPN2! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/KDJOpYcfhR — NBA (@NBA) August 8, 2021 All told, Green led all scorers at the break, and he wasn’t done. His scoring profile was the headline trait in advance of the draft, and the bucket getting continued after halftime, pouring in contested jumpers and creating space with his burst. 19 points and counting for Jalen. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Zp8KQiKqmZ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 8, 2021 .@JalenGreen step-back. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hudcye8xm8 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 8, 2021 The scoring will undoubtedly (and rightfully) get the attention, but Green did show other flashes. He’s an effective hit-ahead passer, and also shows creativity as a distributor in half-court settings. Really great patience from Green coming off the pick and then hitting Sengun who blows the layup, but that was a great dime. pic.twitter.com/8Xw3HG2pYh — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) August 8, 2021 Green’s defense has a long way to go in some respects, but he did show competitiveness. Memorably, he held up reasonably when switched onto Mobley in a no-win situation. https://twitter.com/Kyle__Boone/status/1424508813944705026 Even with a scoreless fourth quarter, Green was the leading scorer in the game. He scored 23 points, on 9-for-16 shooting and 4-for-9 from three, through three quarters. In short, it was a highly effective debut that reminded observers of his full scoring arsenal. It may not be like this for every Summer League game, but Green was generally fantastic.