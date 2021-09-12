NBA Summer Vacation Watch: We Have Waterfalls And We’ll Chase Them

Rating: Nice of Nurkic to pose for a pic with his great fan, Jake Layman. CJ McCollum View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJMcCollum (@3jmccollum) CJ was, of course, also at Dame’s wedding, and through CJ’s photos we can see that Dame dropped some bars at his reception, that CJ danced to them, and that Draymond Green was there too. Rating: If you weren’t sure of CJ’s commitment to friendship and joy please note that he had an outfit change! He was all in. LeBron James James does tend to take a late-summer vacation, but he also tends to take, like, a bit more of a dramatic one? A little louder than this? This summer he and his family took a low key trip to cruise around Corsica and then disembark so James could stare solemnly out over the ancient vines. Rating: If you’re worried about coming across as too sombre for the season remember, just toss a bucket hat on. Devin Booker View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) Booker was also in Italy this week, sort of in and around the Amalfi Coast judging by the calibre of pastel building built into cliff faces and umbrella captured in his gf’s, Kendall Jenner, post. Book went down into some wine catacombs, with some really dusty bottles strewn about, dressed appropriately as Indiana Jones.

Rating: Some good height in those cellars, ancient Amalfitani were hoopin’. Myles Turner Turner is back for a fourth appearance this summer, this time somewhere tropical, chilling at the edge of an infinity pool. Note that these visits are not just in the same places, but completely different destinations each time. It’s enough to inspire me to write a new twist on the old classic, called ‘I Got Friends In Vacation Places’. Rating: Blame it all on my socks/I showed up in crocs/And improved this trip a great deal Malcolm Brogdon Sorry so blurry but much like the Patterson-Gimlin film this is the only evidence on record of Brogdon having a nice time this summer, so we’ll accept it as truth. Brogdon was in Zurich, taking in Lake Zurich from his balcony, before (I assume) he went to open several off-shore accounts and get himself tied up in a high speed chase through the Alps. Rating: Love a daring life of espionage and intrigue for him. Evan Fournier Remember what I was saying before about summer being a good chance to try out new looks? Evan is giving it a go here but approaching it all wrong, because asking about pants in an IG poll is the same as having the pants wear you. Rating: “But what does this have to do with summer, Katie?” The legions of dedicated fans of NBA SVW out there ask plaintively. “Everything,” I reply, and/or, “it’s the dog days of the summer vacation seasons, and every trip, even a trip to the fitting room, counts.” Chris Boucher View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Boucher (@slimmduck) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Boucher (@slimmduck) The Bouch is loose in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and having a chillers time of it. He took a boat ride, wore a bucket hat, and maintained his signature look of “expressly unconcerned but here to handle it”. Rating: Love a demure vacation. Love any vacation. Jakob Poeltl Another blurry “trust me it’s a vacation” photo this week but what can I say, I’m determined to get you the goods in these last days of the season. Poeltl was on a boat with friends wearing appropriate eyewear to protect himself from ricocheting UV rays on water, but not much else.

Rating: Putting forth a suggestion to change Jakob’s nickname from The Austrian Hammer to The Austrian Tanner, thanks. Mike Scott If you were thinking this whole thing was getting pretty long going without an appearance of one of its former SVW MVPs, well you and me both. Cast those fears aside like a prematurely layered cardigan, however, because he’s Mike Scott when we most need him and he’s hanging out in and around a waterfall. Rating: Though I’m loathe to admit it’s coming to an end, I can rest easier knowing Mike Scott was here. Like a ghost of summers past showing you where it all went right. Alfonzo McKinnie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfonzo McKinnie (@_alvo_) Alfonzo fished! More than that, he faced what seems a legit fear, holding a thrashing and very strong looking fish. He did it all in a matched set of a bold, distinctly tropical print, top fluttering in the sea breeze. When it came time to pose, or maybe this was before the fish, he completed the look with a shirt not covered in potential fish slime and just like, the most excited smile.