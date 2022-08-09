Sheesh, sun seekers, please strap in! Much like your local summer fruits which are no doubt coming into season, this was a ripe two-week stretch of summer vacations and with them, the solemn duty of watching. August can be tricky in the NBA. Some guys are attending or running camps, pick-up runs, and pro-ams, which means the unwarranted (and frankly, unwanted) expectations begin to rear up that athletes should be “getting serious”, even though the regular season is still months away. Thankfully, one of the best indicators of this unsolicited advice not landing is that the vacations keep coming. So many, in fact, that I am going to advise you to fill up your water bottle or glass to periodically sip throughout this dispatch. Nobody needs to get parched having fun in the vicarious sun. Steph Curry View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) Ultimate wife guy, Steph Curry, took the ultimate anniversary vacation to the south of France, and while we congratulate Ayesha and Steph we also thank Ayesha, more directly, because she was responsible for making sure we saw Steph Curry’s reaction to a cake with a giant sparkler jammed in it. Rating: Reaction about the same to shattering 3-point records night after night, which tracks. Luka Doncic Luka is a prime example of the earlier, please focus on your own vacation or lack thereof, behavior. This guy cannot catch a break. He’s puffin’ on a stogie and holding a nice glass of wine, kind of dressed up? Wrong: He’s miles from the gym, and how dare he be wearing a shirt with buttons on. Tickling some ivories in board shorts, while sun streams in through the windows around him? No: He should be pummeling the hardwood in a gym filled with garish, bracing fluorescent light and these shorts aren’t regulation. Rating: Dudes, relax. Devin Booker View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin (@dbook) Not to get anyone too excited but this might be a SVW first. Are Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner, rumored to be in splits-ville, actually spending a fine and very much their own business summer in still-together-burgh? You don’t huck axes in the woods, or declare yourself a ‘trek king’ (TNG or rugged backwoods) with just anybody.

Rating: You may ask, “Does Book, who looks demonstratively chill in everything he does, really need a vacation?” Yes!! Klay Thompson View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson) NBA champ and beloved sea captain, Klay Thompson, went to the Bahamas and alas, it looks like, did not bring his captain’s hat. He did however bring plenty of literal laid back success when he dug his toes down in the white sands to carve out an emphatic message to the world. Rating: You may ask, “Much like the saying, ‘If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?’ If someone writes on a beach and doesn’t take a picture, does the message get swallowed up by the sea?” Yes!! Ben Simmons I don’t typically like to share a completely out of context, generic, view from a speeding boat with a sizeable lounging area pics as hard evidence that someone is either on, or having, a good vacation, but, after the season Ben Simmons had, I’d share if he was having a longer shower than usual. Rating: Now the bath information I would keep to myself. Chris Paul CP3 was engaging in the time honored tradition of throwing your kids, mid-protest but also laughing, into the pool. Rating: Do we dock points for tube socks around the pool? In this economy? Jimmy Butler Jimmy went on a nice work trip to Bogota, Colombia, to no doubt wish Gustavo Petro well in leading the people in a historic, left-wing switch, but also as a research trip for the thing he loves third best in the world: coffee. Yes, a work trip is getting a pass here, but frankly for a man who wakes up pre-dawn to work out, doing some comparatively relaxing tasks like hauling beans, climbing a mountain, and dunking on kids in a pickup game in Bogota, feels pretty relaxing.