If the NBA has its way, its draft lottery reforms that go into effect next season will make aggressive tanking a thing of the past. But the thing is that those reforms didn’t apply to the 2017-18 campaign, so we saw a number of NBA teams try to jostle for position atop the 2018 draft.

The bottom of the NBA standings reflected this, as teams that were gunning for the lottery were awfully close to one another. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, one team jeopardized their ability to get as many ping pong balls in the lottery as possible, which led to their owner freaking out.

“I know of an instance of an owner berating, really berating his coach here in the last several weeks of the season for going in and beating a pretty good team on the road, going, ‘What are you doing?'” Wojnarowski said on his recent podcast with Bobby Marks, per Bleacher Report.