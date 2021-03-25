While JaVale McGee entered the NBA as a member of the Washington Wizards, he spent three and a half years with the Denver Nuggets and made the postseason for the first time as a member of the franchise. Now, McGee is headed back to the Mile High City in a trade between the Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to multiple media reports, McGee is getting swapped in a deal for backup center Isaiah Hartenstein and a pair of future second-round Draft picks.

Denver is acquiring center Cleveland center JaVale McGee for Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Cleveland is acquiring a 2027 unprotected second-round pick and 2023 protected second-round pick protected through No. 46, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

The timing of the move is fun for McGee, who last month explained to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he did a ton of growing up as a player when the Nuggets acquired him back in 2012.

Things come full circle for @JaValeMcGee returning to the #Nuggets. As he told @ChrisBHaynes last month: “That’s when I really fell in love, and was like ‘ok’, this is what it’s about.” #MileHighBasketball Full episode: https://t.co/RSEDtcG8dY pic.twitter.com/LwBXb1FHev — Evan Doherty (@YSportsEvan) March 25, 2021

“When I got to Denver, and I got to a team that was winning already when I got there, it was a whole different feeling of, ‘Ok, this is the point, people don’t care what you’re doing as long as you’re winning,'” McGee said. “That’s when I really fell in love and was like, ‘Ok, this is what it’s about.'”

McGee has provided the Cavaliers with a veteran presence off the bench and in the locker room this season. In 33 games, McGee has averaged eight points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 15.2 minutes a night.