Getty Image
DimeMag

The Cavs And Nuggets Agreed To A Deal To Send JaVale McGee Back To Denver

TwitterAssociate Editor

While JaVale McGee entered the NBA as a member of the Washington Wizards, he spent three and a half years with the Denver Nuggets and made the postseason for the first time as a member of the franchise. Now, McGee is headed back to the Mile High City in a trade between the Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to multiple media reports, McGee is getting swapped in a deal for backup center Isaiah Hartenstein and a pair of future second-round Draft picks.

The timing of the move is fun for McGee, who last month explained to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he did a ton of growing up as a player when the Nuggets acquired him back in 2012.

“When I got to Denver, and I got to a team that was winning already when I got there, it was a whole different feeling of, ‘Ok, this is the point, people don’t care what you’re doing as long as you’re winning,'” McGee said. “That’s when I really fell in love and was like, ‘Ok, this is what it’s about.'”

McGee has provided the Cavaliers with a veteran presence off the bench and in the locker room this season. In 33 games, McGee has averaged eight points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 15.2 minutes a night.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×