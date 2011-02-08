NBA Trade Rumor: Antawn Jamison To New Orleans

With the NBA Trade Deadline a few weeks away, the rumors are already beginning to intensify. Last week, there was chatter that Mo Williams was being shopped by Cleveland, and this week the noise surrounds his teammate Antawn Jamison. While ESPN.com’s Marc Stein notes that Jamison is high the list of “movable assets,” he also reports that “increasing apprehension about how restrictive the next labor agreement will be has prompted several teams to back off on deal-making.” With that said, the Hornets are still interested.
Sources say New Orleans, for example, has a level of interest in Jamison, but also expressed skepticism that a suitable deal can be assembled before the deadline to send out the 35-year-old anywhere. It’s true that Jamison has only one year left on his contract after this season, but that one season is valued at a meaty $15.1 million, which means Cleveland would almost certainly have to take back multiple players back to make the salary-cap math work.
A deal for Jamison would make sense for a team like the Hornets. Currently holding down the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference playoff picture, if they have any desire to tussle with the Lakers, Spurs, Mavericks or Thunder this year, adding a veteran piece – especially with Emeka Okafor sidelined – would be huge. As for what they could send back in return, that’s a little more tricky. Is there anybody on the roster that Cleveland really wants to build with?
What do you think? Would you want Jamison on your team? What would you be willing to give up?
I just can’t tell about Jamison. Wasn’t he supposed to help Cleveland get over the hump? And he didn’t really do much in Washington other than put up stats. He was good in Dallas a waaaays back, but that was as a backup on a stacked team. And his Golden State days…can’t say much about them, other than there isn’t much to say about them.
Don’t really know what to think of his career or his place in the game.
there is no team that is planning on being in the play offs that need antawn chokison. guy is garbage in the play offs and might be one of the main reasons lebron left. he shot like 15% through an entire series how does that happen?
anyone knows if the hornets have any restrictions on trading their players and adding salary, because they are owned by the NBA?
He’s too good to remain in Cleveland
To Dagwaller, I believe your statement you made but Washington, Cleveland, Dallas, or Golden State did not have a point guard like Chris Paul. I don’t no what players they would trade but if the Hornets could somehow keep their core of Ariza, Paul, West, Okafor, and add Jamison, they would be a stronger rebounding team and maybe a better defensive team, Jamison did play pretty good defense against Dirk the other night and also for some reason Garnett’s defense against Dirk was not that good the other night.
amen to #4
Jamison is straight up ass. Never have we seen such a player be a perennial loser that puts up stats like him. The first post has it correct to a tee. Second post states the obvious. He doesn’t make your team better; he never comes through when you need him; he has no intangibles; he just scores buckets; he is what he is basically. He’s embarrassing as hell.
Hope he does get traded. I have Hickson on my fantasy team and if this fool gets traded, Hickson’s value will sky rocket !
Jamison vs Pondexter/Thornton/Banks works.