NBA Trade Rumor: Bulls, Mavericks targeting J.R. Smith

At the end of the day, talent trumps everything. Two contending teams need an explosive scoring two-guard, so in spite of all the red flags he may produce via bad relationships with coaches and off-court drama, J.R. Smith is potentially getting a shot at a ring this year.
According to ESPN, the Mavericks and Bulls are exploring trades for J.R. before the deadline. Dallas has been looking for an answer on the wing ever since Caron Butler went down for the season with a knee injury, and Chicago has been looking for the right fit alongside Derrick Rose ever since they lost Ben Gordon two years ago.
Smith is in the final year of a deal that pays him $6 million this season. He’s averaging 11.5 points while hitting 35 percent of his threes.
Word out of Denver, however, is that the Nuggets want to keep Smith and continue making a run at the playoffs following the Carmelo trade. If Smith isn’t going anywhere, then, Chicago is also looking at Courtney Lee. Houston reportedly wants Omer Asik in exchange for Lee.
The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to land either Tayshaun Prince or J.R. Smith before the deadline
I could see him being a nice fit next to rose. It would be an exciting back court. I dont think the Mavs would sign him after the season like the Bulls probably would.
Bulls had J.R. Smith and let him walk away for nothing a few years back, because they were scared by his attitude….never made sense to me then, and now they look even worse for it.
I dont get why the Bulls wont trade Omer for Courtney Lee. Omer has not done anything for them to be holding on to him.
Bulls need to pull this trigger most def. A trade like this can be a difference maker. You talkin about a dude who can get crazy hot and change momentum.
If the Bulls can pull this off they will be looking real intimidating come playoff time, provided they all stay healthy.
@Poppi Gee yea you right with that one, the Bulls would be a much bigger threat to the eastern elite with a 2 guard like JR who can light it up on any given night.
But being the life long die hard Mavs fan that i am, i would LOVE to see him come to Dallas and help us make a playoff push. The way he can string points together is exactly what we need when Dirk’s double teamed and Terry’s shot is cold. Mark Cuban MAKE THIS HAPPEN
@ Bballeducator
It was worse than that. He got traded to the Nuggets by the Bulls after they got him from the Hornets before he even played a second for them.
Yea I was hella upset when the bulls just gave JR away to the Nuggets without even giving him a chance like WTF and he is the exact affordable explosive 2guard we have been missing. We shouldve gave up James Johnson for JR instead of a 1sr rounder.
@ #4 And the bulls cant just giveaway Asik because he is a big body and he always gets easy dunks or fouled with his aggressive rebounding. He is a good young talent for the bulls to keep