NBA Trade Rumor: Celtics Offering Kendrick Perkins & The No. 19 Pick

The Boston Celtics just completed an improbable run to within one quarter of an NBA championship. Still, it sounds like GM Danny Ainge will be aggressive once again come Draft night.
Longtime NBA beat writer Sam Amick tweeted early this morning: “Boston is dangling Kendrick Perkins and its No. 19 pick with the hopes of getting into the high lottery, according to a league source.” Let the games begin.
Boston seems keyed in on two guys at 19: Damion James and Solomon Alabi, as well as a point guard if Avery Bradley or Eric Bledsoe are still available. A number of teams – notably Dallas and Cleveland – are in talks to move into the first round. If James, Alabi, Bradley and Bledsoe are gone at 19, it seems likely the Celtics will be moving that pick to either make a trade with a high Lottery team or move out of the first round entirely.
Is moving up into the high Lottery to get a shot at guys like Ed Davis, Greg Monroe or Al-Farouq Aminu worth Perkins and a first round pick? Perhaps more importantly, who is going to take a leap of faith with Perkins who will be coming off surgery for a torn medial collateral ligament and a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament? I don’t know.
What do you think?
Yes Yes they so need to get rid of dude. He is a bum and and been a bum. They need to go for quicker and younger and also someone who doesn’t think so slow.
Dude gets the rock and I promise you can see the limited amount of cogs turning in his mind about what he should do.
Smart move Boston get rid of dude.
I don’t quite understand, Sean. You say that Boston would be looking to move the 19th pick to move up to the lottery if Alabi, James, Bradley, and Bledsoe are gone but how can they move up if the lottery picks have already taken place?
It’s funny that Perk is being rumored to be tradebait, when just a week or two ago, people were talking like Perk was the best center in the league (and some fool even mentioned in an article that he was the best defensive center in the league).
Perk ain’t nothing special, but it’s interesting how Celts fans were talking like he was the future building block of the franchise next to Rondo, and how they both would lead them to a dozen championships, etc. Now he’s tradebait. Gotta love it.
@ Spliff 2 My Lou They could make a deal for an already drafted player if they waited.. or if this is truly what they are trying to do, they could make a move before the draft…lots of possibilities
i’m actually quite surprised. i *hate* perk, but i definitely respect the toughness and rebounding he brings – he is the enforcer for KG and, when the big 3 are gone, Rondo as well.
Perk is a bum. In other news
Bosh has cut the dreads so I take it he is going for a whole new everything. New team, new hairstyle and who knows what is next.
if rasheed wallace does indeed retire, the Celts gonna need Perk. or else they’ll be left with (ahem…wait for it…) Sheldon Williams as the only center on their roster going into next season.
if thats the case, danny ainge would have to sign a center thru FA (tyson chandler if he opts out) and what that will do, is all but guarantee they wont be able to resign ray allen. then they’d be left with no shooting guard (as i believe tony allen, nate and michael finley deals are expiring too).
Trade that package to get Jefferson back
Add bostons 1st rounder next year to that Jefferson trade idea.
I’m a Laker fan boy, but why the hell would C’s trade Perk? C’s need Perk to bang and enforce inside since KG can barely walk without limping around. I thought everyone was saying how Perk is one of the best off the ball defenders in the game and how the C’s are building around Rondo and Perk…guess not.
Lakers could use someone like Perk. Another banger who collects boards and does dirty work and doesn’t try to do more than he’s asked (Bynum).
I hate this. When healthy, Perk is probably the 2nd best defensive center in the league. He’s either 1st or 2nd in all of the one-on-one post defensive metrics, and he blocks shots and rebounds well. He’s the only guy I’ve ever seen push Dwight Howard around (not saying he can stop Dwight, but he’s strong enough to body him up and take him one-on-one.) He has less than zero offensive ability, but that doesn’t matter next to a guy like KG that can handle the post scoring.
seriously- this would be a dumb ass move. Trading Perkins guarantees getting anally accosted by Dwight Howard for the next 5-8 years. Hmm… I guess it’s worth it when you can take an unproven player in the late Lottery.
1) The rumour is dead.
2) The rumour was retarded to start with.
This rumour is exactly the same stupid rumours people were having about Rondo last year.
Doesn’t matter who Ainge trades or keeps..the Lakers will still shoot 22 freethrows in the 4th quarter and be handed a win.
The NBA is rigged.
Again, this is just classic Danny Ainge throwing things out there – maybe trying to make things happen – and testing the market value…
@Shawn – MOST of those fouls were legit (the ones that weren’t got us into foul trouble early on, but whatever) and that # is bloated by the intentional fouls for the last minute as we tried to stretch the game out. Blame the refs for games 1 and 3 if you want (and they sure as hell tried to give them 2 also,) but game 7 was an L cuz Ray Allen couldn’t even shoot as good as Tony Allen. SMFH
Thank You CeltsFan
Only thing i disagree on was game 2.. I aint never Kobe Bryant in foul trouble in such an important game lol that was a new one..
That series was decided by whoever hustled, rebounded and got to the loose balls.. MAINLY rebounding..