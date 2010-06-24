NBA Trade Rumor: Celtics Offering Kendrick Perkins & The No. 19 Pick

The Boston Celtics just completed an improbable run to within one quarter of an NBA championship. Still, it sounds like GM Danny Ainge will be aggressive once again come Draft night.

Longtime NBA beat writer Sam Amick tweeted early this morning: “Boston is dangling Kendrick Perkins and its No. 19 pick with the hopes of getting into the high lottery, according to a league source.” Let the games begin.

Boston seems keyed in on two guys at 19: Damion James and Solomon Alabi, as well as a point guard if Avery Bradley or Eric Bledsoe are still available. A number of teams – notably Dallas and Cleveland – are in talks to move into the first round. If James, Alabi, Bradley and Bledsoe are gone at 19, it seems likely the Celtics will be moving that pick to either make a trade with a high Lottery team or move out of the first round entirely.

Is moving up into the high Lottery to get a shot at guys like Ed Davis, Greg Monroe or Al-Farouq Aminu worth Perkins and a first round pick? Perhaps more importantly, who is going to take a leap of faith with Perkins who will be coming off surgery for a torn medial collateral ligament and a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament? I don’t know.

What do you think?