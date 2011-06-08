NBA Trade Rumor: Jonny Flynn & No. 2 For DeMar DeRozan & No. 5

It’s no secret that Ricky Rubio‘s arrival in Minnesota most likely means Jonny Flynn‘s departure, but the question one everyone’s mind has been where will he land. The initial thoughts were that Flynn could be traded to either Sacramento or Toronto, and now it appears the latter has some legs to it.

From Stephen Litel of HOOPSWORLD:

Recent reports state the Timberwolves are in discussion with the Toronto Raptors regarding a deal which would send Jonny Flynn and the No. 2 pick to Toronto for guard DeMar DeRozan and the No. 5 selection. While the Timberwolves should continue their due diligence to see if they are able to get more from their assets than only DeRozan, if this is the best they can do, they should think long and hard about it.

In a straight player swap, a Flynn-for-DeRozan deal seems to make sense for both teams. The Raptors are in need of a franchise point guard, and the T-Wolves are in need of a starting two. And with Derrick Williams the clear selection at No. 2 in this month’s NBA Draft, Minnesota has every incentive to try and move this pick. We know that Flynn is on the block, and Michael Beasley‘s name has also surfaced in trade talks as well. Whether or not these are package deals with the pick remains to be seen.

