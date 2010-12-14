NBA Trade Rumor: Lakers, Rockets & Nets Close To Three-Way Deal

12.14.10 8 years ago 14 Comments

This is exactly what we’ve been talking about: Let’s make a deal. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers, Rockets and Nets are in advanced talks on three-way deal that would send Terrence Williams to Houston, Sasha Vujacic to New Jersey along with a 2012 Rockets first-round pick and 2011 Lakers first-round pick, and Joe Smith to L.A. Sources say the deal likely won’t be finalized before Wednesday, as financial considerations still need to be adjusted.

UPDATE: Per ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, to make room for T-Will’s arrival in Houston, the Rockets will trade Jermaine Taylor to Sacramento for a future second-rounder.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagHouston RocketsJermaine TaylorLatest NewsLOS ANGELES LAKERSNEW JERSEY NETSReal StoriesSACRAMENTO KINGSSasha VujacicTerrence Williams

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP