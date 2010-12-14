NBA Trade Rumor: Lakers, Rockets & Nets Close To Three-Way Deal

This is exactly what we’ve been talking about: Let’s make a deal. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers, Rockets and Nets are in advanced talks on three-way deal that would send Terrence Williams to Houston, Sasha Vujacic to New Jersey along with a 2012 Rockets first-round pick and 2011 Lakers first-round pick, and Joe Smith to L.A. Sources say the deal likely won’t be finalized before Wednesday, as financial considerations still need to be adjusted.

UPDATE: Per ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, to make room for T-Will’s arrival in Houston, the Rockets will trade Jermaine Taylor to Sacramento for a future second-rounder.

