NBA Trade Rumor: Lakers, Rockets & Nets Close To Three-Way Deal

This is exactly what we’ve been talking about: Let’s make a deal. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers, Rockets and Nets are in advanced talks on three-way deal that would send Terrence Williams to Houston, Sasha Vujacic to New Jersey along with a 2012 Rockets first-round pick and 2011 Lakers first-round pick, and Joe Smith to L.A. Sources say the deal likely won’t be finalized before Wednesday, as financial considerations still need to be adjusted.
UPDATE: Per ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, to make room for T-Will’s arrival in Houston, the Rockets will trade Jermaine Taylor to Sacramento for a future second-rounder.
What do you think?
Damn, this a funny ass trade lol
T-Will to H-town? Don’t see the point, he’s like the 5th swing man in the rotation (K-Mart, Lee, Battier and Budinger) so the minutes wont be there. I’d rather have him go to a place to develop.
Farmar and Vujacic? Damn they building the LA rejects up in jersey. Wonder if they say Vujacic has “championship experience”
Basically Joe Smith might have just got himself a ring :P
Granted it’ll be like the 30th pick, a 1st rounder for Joe Smith? Mitch Kupchak is gotta smokin some good weed. And why are the nets giving up on TWill already? Kid can play
Really? I don’t think anyone gets it here.
What it looks like to me is that the Nets are stock piling more draft picks for a potential Carmelo trade.
The Lakers dump Sasha’s contract.
The Rockets? I never count out Darryl Morely. He has something up his sleeve. He’s a good GM. I don’t see him as the type to just rack up a bunch of swingmen. He has a plan.
i hope this trade happens… as soon as lakers dump sucksha, i can be a lakers fan again…
joe smith can be 6 hard fouls off the bench, and much more durable than andy suckem…
@ Russ
I see the vajacic contract dumping now ( didn’t know he’s gonna make 6 mil next year), but didn’t carmelo just make an “ultimatum” with Denver basically committing to NY? that’s what makes the pick stockpile senseless
Nets are stocking up on draft picks to entice Denver maybe? Or maybe they are looking at finding somebody like Terrence Jones in the draft.
Nets get Vucacic which is basically nothing. A very late first rounder which is often not worth much unless they get lucky, and a mid first rounder. Seems like they are stock piling picks to be used in future trades. Surprised they wouldn’t rather keep T. Will. Doesn’t seem like much return for T. Will.
T Will probably just needs a veteran team to keep his immature behavior to a minimum.
Good deal for the Lakers to get Joe Smith. He’s going to be able to contribute if needed, much more than a late first rounder. Late first rounder big men are usually projects anyway and of no help to a championship contender.
Houston basically gets T Will for a mid first rounder. Not bad but wondering why they want him, unless they are dumping other guys.
i’ve been waiting for sasha to start playing like i think he can, but since he’s buried deep on the bench, i like this trade for LAL. we can use big body, especially in playoff. i like theo, but he’s not young and he already had knee surgery while wit lakers. joe smith can be decent backup if pau or andrew needs to get some minutes of rest, or even few games off. hes experienced enough so he won’t have that much of a problem to blend in. all in all, i like this trade for lakers
Good pick up for the LakeShow. L.A. has won because of skilled big men. Joe Smith has been in the league since Bob Knight wore plaid it seems. However, with Bynum not game-shape ready, Ratliff still injured, we needed some insurance. PLUS, Sasha had to go along with that hair net and contract.
It always seems like the Lakers have good trades. They almost never get fleeced. Teams like the Nets, however, almost always get fleeced.
it’s not just a rumor no more.
[www.nba.com]
haha liking this trade. finally sasha leaves.. mans been hogging the lakers success since times. go to jersey now lets see what u can do
Terence Williams wasn’t getting any playing time in New Jersey wasn’t happy in New Jersey and was basically underperforming in New Jersey. He also didn’t get along with the coach. Seems like aside from the obvious stockpiling of draft picks, New Jersey was looking to get rid of a guy they view as a cancer. Houston picks him up and he might blossom out there with the change of scenery. I don’t know that him and Jermaine Taylor really aren’t the same player though.
As a Laker fan I’m kind of sad to see Vujacic go, but it was inevitable he wasn’t going to crack the Lakers rotation especially with Shannon Brown playing as well as he has. Now it does present the lakers with a problem at the 2 if SB goes down with an injury. Joe Smith will bring us a polished presence in the post so that works out. It seems like it might be beneficial to every team involved although if I’m the Lakers I have to be wary about trading draft picks even if they are late rounders.
Being a Nets fan is painful. Yes let’s trade a game-changer and most athletic player just for a 2% chance of getting Melo. Super!