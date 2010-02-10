NBA Trade Rumor: McGrady to NY, Butler & Haywood to Houston and Harrington to D.C.

#New York Knicks
02.10.10 9 years ago 29 Comments

At this point, the same pieces keep getting mentioned, but GMs are just trying to figure out which move is the right one. Tracy McGrady, Caron Butler and Brendan Haywood have been mentioned in trade chatter pretty much all season, but now a deal that includes Al Harrington could get it done.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are in the discussion stages of a complicated, three-team trade that would send McGrady to the Knicks, Butler and Haywood to the Rockets and Harrington to the Wizards. Sources said that the Wizards would also need another player – as well as a draft pick and cash – to make this a workable scenario.

After trying this deal in the NBA Trade Machine, clearly it wouldn’t work as is. As Wojnarowski noted, “other players and contracts would still need to be agreed upon for a deal to come together, but there is a framework to the discussions.”

If the Knicks could somehow trick one of these teams (most likely the Wizards) to take on the contracts of either Eddy Curry or Jared Jeffries (which is unlikely) then they would pull the trigger in a heartbeat. They also have Cuttino Mobley‘s expiring $9.5 million contract to include as well.

What do you think? If you’re the Rockets, Wizards or Knicks, do you at least like the trade in principle?

