NBA Trade Rumor: Ricky Rubio to Memphis for Rudy Gay

Citing the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the folks at RealGM shed some light on a rumored trade proposal that would send the rights to Ricky Rubio to the Grizzlies in exchange for Rudy Gay.
If there’s any truth to this and both teams are talking, it would go right on top of the stack of cases where Memphis GM Chris Wallace got worked over like a one-armed guy fighting Brock Lesnar. You know how I feel about Rudy’s prospects as a future superstar. And while Rubio’s potential is one of the great unknowns at this point, it still seems like a lopsided deal in favor of the Wolves. With Al Jefferson and Kevin Love holding down the paint and Jonny Flynn getting him the rock, Rudy would be a thoroughbred in Minnesota.
What makes this rumor seem questionable to me is that Rubio reportedly never wanted to play for the Grizzlies and might’ve pulled a Steve Francis on them. When the Grizzlies landed the No. 2 pick in the ’09 Draft, I thought Rubio was a no-brainer for them before those reports came out and the franchise fell in love with Hasheem Thabeet. A cooperative Rubio would be a great pick-up for them, but at the expense of losing their best player, it’s not worth it.
What do you think of this deal if it happens?
Source: RealGM.com
RealGM is a waste of time.
OMG, then they should line up whoever is running the Griz and fire away… Whats wrong with this franchise man? Its not fair to basketball that theres a franchise who continuously wishes to lose and help the rich get richer (not that Minny is rich by any means… But how they’ve been getting involved in trades they have no business in)
I’ll tell you what though, the Wiz might not crack double digits W’s with a team without Rudy. Z-Bo is iight and OJ’s good, but after that they would suck BALLS
@Scott, totally agree.
BUT, just in case … Memphis … what are you THINKING!?!?!?!
GOOO MINNY!!!!!!!
Lve them Wolves
Bad trade for Memphis. RealGM forums are one of the best places to talk ball, if you haven’t been there already.
Memphis being Memphis
I’m not sure Rudy Gay is Memphis’ best player or at least he’s not their future. I think OJ has that spot.
trading a fag for a gay… wtf?
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE let this be a joke!
RealGM…to boldly go where no idiot has gone before.
Last week it was Rubio to Knicks…
Seriously? Ricky Rubio made it perfectly clear before the draft that he didn’t want to be in Memphis. He never actually said anything about Minnesota.
if this happens, and rubio pans out as the phenom the media is making him out to be, i foresee him playing in LA in 4 years (while Memphis gets .25c on the dollar back)
@ the idiots hating on realgm: they’re just reporting what is written including a source (pioneerpress)
How can u give advices without knowing the guy ? Rubio is a real valuable player, who makes ur team play basket-ball as it should always be. wait and see…
@7:
Keep in mind that although Rudy seems like he’s been around for a while, he turned 23 only 7 days ago.
Rubio is around for a while too (euroleague+spain) and he just turned to 19.
Rubio will be a Knick. Kahn needs to work out a deal before he gets fired.
Brock Lesnar actually fought a dude with one leg.
[www.youtube.com]
Read my lips, Kahn will be shot if he trades Rubio. I will state this in bold so that everyone knows. HOW MANY TIMES DOES DAVID KAHN HAVE TO SAY HE DOES NOT CARE ABOUT BALANCING THE ROSTER RIGHT NOW. he believes Rubio is a superstar. He will not trade rubio, period, explanation point. The sole reason Mcfail is not GM is a constant trading away the good draft choices he had for failures. Kahn no this. he is better off if Rubio fails because if rubio is traded and plays at all he will look like a buffoon. So he will not be traded, not to the knicks, not to anybody. and all that if Memphis was this high on rubio … um they could’ve taken rubio and not have lost gay in the process. This rumor makes no sense.
Yeah, someone over at Dime contact the team president in Memphis. Im availible to work on Sundays GM’n for them after my NBA Live league games, about 11 am EST. The guy they have running that team is a complete fucking moron and I bet he gave away his lunch money daily, without a fight…
If this trade goes down then the grizzlies might as well sell their franchise and cash in for all the money they can get cus at this rate they will never make the playoffs again.
The timberwolves can just sign gay to a huge contract next year when he’s a restricted free agent. Then they canhave both rubio and gay. They have the money to do it thats for sure.
It makes sense to the Grizzlies in that Gay is an RFA next summer and likely to be gone or very expensive. Rubio as an asset has a longer expiration date. Memphis hasn’t been run with basketball as the top priority in quite some time.
this trade makes absolutely zero sense for memphis. they could have just drafted rubio and gave away nothing
I’m looking at this from a different angle – this trade shows how stupid the Wolves are. We can all see as plain as day that the Wolves needed a PG, a SG and a SF in the draft.
Instead of drafting Rubio they could have drafted DeMar DeRozan or Earl Clark (who is a Rudy Gay clone – seriously, they are exactly the same size and have the same game) and came out of the draft with a starting line of Flynn, DeRozan, Brewer, Love, Jefferson – a great young core. Instead they wasted a pick on a kid who is never going to play for them and will be lucky to bring them something of value since only about 25% of the teams in the NBA are real options for a Rubio trade (he’d stay in Spain if he gets sent to memphis).
if it was any other team but memphis then id laugh it off. considering its wallace…it will probably happen.
worst trade ever for memphis IMO
Yes! There is still hope for a Gay-Love frontcourt!
That is a big loss for the Wolves. They will lose on a true talent just to get a proven sophomore. The Wolves need Gay, but for the expense of Rubio?
as a wolves fan that would be an awesome trade. Rubios being a little difficult.
Rubio-Mayo and Thabeet isn’t a bad young core and it eliminates the power struggle between Gay and Mayo (they could still probably get more for Gay and its probably a better call to build around Mayo if they have to chose)
If wallace does this trade people should start speaking slowly around him
OJ Mayo is the Wolves best player.
I would still prefer to keep Rubio but think of the marketability of our new team: Gay-Love Tandem FTW!!!
My gut says NO WAY but seeing how Mayo is taking many of his shots and Marc Gasol is a Spaniard it’s a possibility.
@27
The trio of Love-Gay-Mayo could happen in a few too
that would b awsome 4 the t-wolves
gay love lol
This makes no sense ^^^ like someone already said Memphis “could have just drafted rubio [in the first place] and gave away nothing”
Also Khan is in Spain right now (cause I read somewhere that he was heading there again) Believe me I’ve been to Spain; the Atlantic ocean is HUGE it takes freaking 8 hours to get there and your ass gets sore for sitting for so long, it’s tiring. Why would you go through all that trouble of getting him here this season when you are just going to trade him off (that could be done over the phone) it’s just plain Stupid!
this rumor could only be true if Kahn is not in spain right now.
Bullshit! Since draft day Rubio had been reported to be about to sign with 3 teams in Europe (apart from his actual one) and now with the addition of Memphis, other 3 in NBA. It’s so boring…
What if its gay for Flynn. That would be sick for the wolves. It would be great.
PG- Rubio
SG- Ellington
SF- Gay
PF- Love
C – Jefferson/ Hollins
Stop trying to make the Grizzlies always sound bad. I know they’ve done a lot of stupid stuff but this is totally some dumb writers idea it has no truth to it at all. There is no rumor its just some dudes thoughts.
Oh and for anyone that didnt read it this is what the writer said: “It will be interesting to see if the Timberwolves, in need of a legitimate small forward, make a run at Memphis’ 6-8, 240-pound Rudy Gay, who can become a restricted free agent next summer and might not be affordable for the Grizzlies. Ricky Rubio could be worthwhile trade bait.”
I dont know on what planet that would be considered a trade rumor
Fag-for-Gay…Gay-Love tandem…Gay-Love-Mayo…LMFAO!!! Big Al would have a whole new meaning too…
^^^ hehehe yeah can you believe the marketing on that and the nice slogans…
Really people, aren’t those gay-love jokes growing a bit old?
so the gay love connection is finaly gonna happen? ah hahahahah that joke is too easy.
watch eurobasket or eurobasket recaps you’ll see how ricky rubio can play. he’s an amazing playmaker. I’m just wondering who they’re gonna play at the three if this trade goes down. probably sam young who looks older then greg oden
I’m not the biggest Rubio fan–wow, he didn’t look out of place in the Olympics, well, neither did Patrick Mills from Australia and Sarunas Jasikevicius and the Greek point guard who bombed in his one year at Houston, even Sun Yue played well against Team USA–but I don’t think Gay is great shakes either.
I can’t see him becoming an elite scorer because to be one, you have to have either one of two ingredients: the ability to get to the free throw line a ton and/or be a great three point shooter. Gay has never been good at getting to the line either in college or during his first three years with Memphis. Even though he’s still young, it’s unlikely he’s ever going to shoot a high volume of free throws. His three point shooting is good but he’s not someone who is likely to shoot 40 or above year after year.
I think he tops out as a 20-22 point scorer, which is fine but in order to be truly an elite player he has to do other things besides just score. And he doesn’t. He gives Corey Maggette a run for biggest Black Hole among perimeter players.
I found his basketball IQ to be lacking as well. He doesn’t come across as someone with a great feel for the name and that’s big because the core players for championship teams usually have high basketball IQs.
I wouldnt trade Rudy for Rubio but it aint like Rudy is untouchable. He’s onyl alright. He’s a scorer and the last time I checked OJ is a way better scorer. If the situation came that I would trade Rudy for someone like Jose Calderon, I would pull the trigger.
If they gave me Kevin Love for Rudy, I would take it.
Memphis is crazy. Rudy is a future superstar.
GRIZZLIES TO SEATTLE!!!
Chris Wallce is gutting this team to get them to Seattle…he has to be, no ones this inept