NBA Trade Rumor: Ricky Rubio to Memphis for Rudy Gay

Citing the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the folks at RealGM shed some light on a rumored trade proposal that would send the rights to Ricky Rubio to the Grizzlies in exchange for Rudy Gay.

If there’s any truth to this and both teams are talking, it would go right on top of the stack of cases where Memphis GM Chris Wallace got worked over like a one-armed guy fighting Brock Lesnar. You know how I feel about Rudy’s prospects as a future superstar. And while Rubio’s potential is one of the great unknowns at this point, it still seems like a lopsided deal in favor of the Wolves. With Al Jefferson and Kevin Love holding down the paint and Jonny Flynn getting him the rock, Rudy would be a thoroughbred in Minnesota.

What makes this rumor seem questionable to me is that Rubio reportedly never wanted to play for the Grizzlies and might’ve pulled a Steve Francis on them. When the Grizzlies landed the No. 2 pick in the ’09 Draft, I thought Rubio was a no-brainer for them before those reports came out and the franchise fell in love with Hasheem Thabeet. A cooperative Rubio would be a great pick-up for them, but at the expense of losing their best player, it’s not worth it.

What do you think of this deal if it happens?

