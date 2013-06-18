NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers, Celtics Now Back in Talks to Get Kevin Garnett, Doc Rivers Deal Done Today

UPDATE: It is being reported that the two teams plan on re-connecting in the morning in an attempt to finally make this deal happen.

It’s on. Nope, it’s dead. The back and forth is bad enough that Doc Rivers is reportedly ready to just forget it and go back to the booth. Now here’s another new wrinkle in the massive Clippers/Celtics/Rivers/Kevin Garnett trade talks:

From Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers are discussing possible compromises to including guard Eric Bledsoe into the Kevin Garnett-Doc Rivers deal with hopes of completing an agreement on Monday, league sources told Yahoo! Sports. Discussions over a blockbuster deal reached an impasse on Saturday when Boston general manager Danny Ainge held firm that Bledsoe had to be a part of package that included DeAndre Jordan and a first-round pick, but sources say that Boston has shown a willingness to find another asset to supplant Bledsoe and complete the complicated deal, sources said. The Clippers are prepared to give Rivers a five-year deal to coach and believe acquiring Rivers and Garnett â€“ who will waive his no-trade clause â€“ will lock up the re-signing of free-agent superstar Chris Paul, sources said.

So the Clippers are so worried they’re going to lose Chris Paul they’re willing to push this deal through ASAP, but are somehow going to end up keeping Eric Bledsoe to maximize in another deal because Danny Ainge is even more desperate?

This would be incredible if they’re able to knock this out today. We’ll keep you posted…

