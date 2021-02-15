The Five Most Interesting Players On The 2021 NBA Trade Market

The NBA trade deadline is still more than a month out, as teams have until March 25 to make deals this season, but with the midseason break approaching in early March, the expectation is for discussions and rumors to pick up once the entire league has a week off for front offices to really dive into talks.

There are already some rumors floating around out there, as teams are recognizing the reality of their situation this season. For some, that means being in better position for a playoff position than maybe expected, while others are realizing they should be sellers and shift attention to the future. Some of those seem fully open for business, as a team like Cleveland seems open to dealing just about any veteran on the roster not named Larry Nance Jr. — although some of those, like Andre Drummond, are going to be tough to move no matter how badly they want to find them a new home.

In this space, we’ll look at five players that figure to be hotly targeted and could be swing players in playoff races. All of these names have come up in rumors of some kind, but figure to command a legitimately quality haul in return and should have a number of teams interested in their services. We’ll start with a pair of soon-to-be restricted free agents who could be on the move as their respective teams seem to have made their decision this past fall that they won’t be all that interested in matching a big offer and might just want to move on rather than let them walk for nothing.

John Collins

The Hawks couldn’t come to an agreement on an extension this offseason and with the way they spent this offseason it would stand to reason that if Collins — who is having another terrific season — were to get a big offer sheet they would not want to match it. As such, Collins might not be actively being shopped, but he is available for the right price. Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Hawks are seeking a lottery pick in a deal for Collins, which isn’t exactly a stunning revelation, but it seems it’ll take a quality player and a pick to land the very talented big man.

Collins is averaging 18.1 points and 7.8 rebounds this season on solid efficiency, shooting 54.3 percent from the field and a stout 39.1 percent from three-point range. He’s a player that most any up-and-coming young team would and should have interest in, as he’s improved as a defender and has become a terrific pick-and-roll/pop player offensively because of his bounce at the rim and shooting ability from deep. The Hawks will want a lot in return, but if a team is interested in him as a near-max player, trading for him now would lock him up for the next 4-5 years.

Lonzo Ball

Where there’s a world in which the Hawks keep Collins and sign him this coming summer, that ship appears to have sailed in New Orleans with the eldest Ball brother. Lonzo is having a solid season, but the Pelicans appear ready to completely shuffle their backcourt, as there have been rumors that Ball, Eric Bledsoe, and J.J. Redick all could be on the move. Bledsoe’s postseason woes make him a fascinating case study in terms of seeing what, if any, contenders believe they can get the most out of him. Ball, meanwhile, will have an interesting market because there could be contenders that talk themselves into him being a helpful role player, while a younger team might think he can still be a core piece.