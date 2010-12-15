NBA Trade Rumors: Sebastian Telfair to New York, J.R. Smith to Chicago

As the Lakers/Nets/Rockets trade yesterday opened the door for another round of Carmelo Anthony rumors and scenarios, it also inevitably led to further discussion on the future of J.R. Smith.

The perception has long been held that, if Denver has to reluctantly give up ‘Melo, they’ll try to unload the sometimes-problematic Smith at the same time, whether as part of the seemingly inevitably ‘Melo deal or in a separate move to continue the rebuilding process. Chauncey Billups‘ name also becomes part of trade talk in this scenario, since the 34-year-old has made it clear he doesn’t want to hang around if he’s not playing for a contender.

According to ESPN, the Nuggets and Bulls are discussing a J.R. Smith trade. No word yet on who would be involved from Chicago’s side, but Smith would provide some scoring off the bench. If you recall, J.R. was traded to the Bulls four years ago as part of the Tyson Chandler deal, but Chicago turned around and traded him to Denver a week later.

Another trade rumor in the wind has Sebastian Telfair going to the Knicks, according to the New York Times. Again, no word on who the Knicks would send to Minnesota, but they would benefit from this move. Toney Douglas is the closest thing on NY’s roster to a legit backup point guard, and Telfair may be lost in the shuffle now that Jonny Flynn is back for the Wolves and Luke Ridnour is his backup. Hopefully his stint for the hometown squad would end better than the last time the Knicks got a Lincoln High School point guard in Telfair’s family.