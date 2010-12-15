NBA Trade Rumors: Sebastian Telfair to New York, J.R. Smith to Chicago

As the Lakers/Nets/Rockets trade yesterday opened the door for another round of Carmelo Anthony rumors and scenarios, it also inevitably led to further discussion on the future of J.R. Smith.
The perception has long been held that, if Denver has to reluctantly give up ‘Melo, they’ll try to unload the sometimes-problematic Smith at the same time, whether as part of the seemingly inevitably ‘Melo deal or in a separate move to continue the rebuilding process. Chauncey Billups‘ name also becomes part of trade talk in this scenario, since the 34-year-old has made it clear he doesn’t want to hang around if he’s not playing for a contender.
According to ESPN, the Nuggets and Bulls are discussing a J.R. Smith trade. No word yet on who would be involved from Chicago’s side, but Smith would provide some scoring off the bench. If you recall, J.R. was traded to the Bulls four years ago as part of the Tyson Chandler deal, but Chicago turned around and traded him to Denver a week later.
Another trade rumor in the wind has Sebastian Telfair going to the Knicks, according to the New York Times. Again, no word on who the Knicks would send to Minnesota, but they would benefit from this move. Toney Douglas is the closest thing on NY’s roster to a legit backup point guard, and Telfair may be lost in the shuffle now that Jonny Flynn is back for the Wolves and Luke Ridnour is his backup. Hopefully his stint for the hometown squad would end better than the last time the Knicks got a Lincoln High School point guard in Telfair’s family.
JR Smith disrupting that Bulls locker room? not sure how i feel about that yet…
we need to find some 4s or 5s that can bangdown low in the playoffs bc Boston and Orlando already exposed us bigtime in our last meetings (i love Noah and all, but hes got to bulk up this coming summer)
I agree that Noah needs another big on his side. He’s great, and Boozer makes a good front-court partner for him, but one more big in the rotation would seal up the paint.
Ignoring JR Smiths potential to disrupt an organization… Derrick Rose, JR Smith (I know hes more of a 6th man but..), Luol Deng, Carlos Boozer and Noah. Not sure that they could stop anyone but that would be an all buckets team.
Ed Curry is always available :P
Tyson Chandler would’ve been the perfect center for them
Chicago was to quick to dismiss Smith in the past. It would be nice if this somehow comes true.
Interesting trade scenario for the Eastern Conference version of the Utah Jazz. Agree with all the other posters that Chi definitely needs another big but they really need someone to fill in at that 2 spot. I think either Kevin Martin from Houston, Richard Hamilton of Detroit, or Nick Young of Washington would be perfect fits.
Noah as part of an ALL BUCKETS TEAM? JR Smith to play under Thibs even though he starts sorry a$$ Bogans because he is so great at D? JR is one of the worse defenders in the game, and a team like Chicago, thats been one of the top defensive teams the last 6 yrs or so, is all of a sudden gonna say “fluck Defense give me JR”. I knew that trade yesterday would start some BS from writers about these trades.
I know everybody keep sayin the bulls need a 2 guard, but i really think the bulls need a enforcer. someone like james posey who’ll slap the he%% out of someone, 4 knocking down D rose. Because looking at most of the bulls loses they were bullied out of those games especially orl,boston,LA. The bulls need james posey, he can stretch the floor and he’s tough.
Im a fan of billups but the nugs play better when hes not on the court. Hes been awful this season and they need to give that big shot moniker to Ray Allen.
Telfair does not impress me and he does not shoot well AT ALL which is a prerequisite in d’Antoni’s offense. The Knicks could do better at the PG.
I dunno, I think Telfair would take a nice contract and shoe company in China…oh you meant the whole ‘banished from the team’ thing. Naw, Eddy Curry would eat him first…
just a few months ago chicago said ‘fluck defense’ gimme boozer didnt they?
I dunno kinda like the idea of Smitty in Chitown. I think Thibs could make him into a decent defender and he could win Chicago some games. Besides he would drill all those shots that Bogans is getting. To me, a guy like T-Will could fit PERFECTLY in Chicago, they could even promote Brewer tot he starting line up and bring him off the bench. They could use his playmaking in the 2nd unit.
Rip or Nick Young would be even better. Now if they find a big man? Scary.
wtf?? how is a smaller and less athletic Marbury a better fit for the Knicks. Telfair is garbage.
we dont need no scrubs like telfair