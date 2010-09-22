NBA Unveiling All-New On-Court Uniforms Wednesday Morning

NBA Revolution 30. Sounds cool enough, but what does it mean? Well, all 30 NBA teams will wear new on-court uniforms beginning this season, and adidas and the NBA are inviting you to see the unveiling tomorrow morning. Dwight Howard, Brook Lopez, Wilson Chander, Jordan Farmar and Toney Douglas will be the ones delivering the new jerseys from an armored truck outside the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue at 10:30am, and showing them off to the public for the first time. Let me put it this way: You’re definitely going to want to take the day off from school/work.
To commemorate this historic occasion, adidas and the NBA have also produced limited edition, collectible authentic jerseys numbered and boxed with a seal of authenticity. Player jerseys – in home, road and alternate colorways – were made in limited edition runs of 50, 100, 250 or 500 and are numbered sequentially and authenticated by Panini so that each boxed jersey is a unique collector’s item.
Only for the true fan, the first jerseys in each of these sets will be available exclusively at the NBA Store during tomorrow’s event for $350.
We’ll be in the house, so definitely let us know if you roll through.
What? They are making everyone change the STYLE of their jersy’s? I don’t get it. for what
They’re going to make the uniforms the way they did for Team USA. Really light material since the ones they have now are super heavy.
Wilson Chandler and Toney Douglas are cool and all but where’s Amare?
This is part of the “Make the fans buy more jerseys to make money for the league” Campaign… Hehe
Ok, I can did that. Certain teams just never need to change their jersy’s and Chicago is one of them. Along with the Spurs, Lakers, Celtics, and Knicks. subtle changes yes, but never anything big.
@ Chicagorilla
I agree but it’s not a major change to their logo or anything in the sort. Just material.
