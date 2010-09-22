NBA Unveiling All-New On-Court Uniforms Wednesday Morning

NBA Revolution 30. Sounds cool enough, but what does it mean? Well, all 30 NBA teams will wear new on-court uniforms beginning this season, and adidas and the NBA are inviting you to see the unveiling tomorrow morning. Dwight Howard, Brook Lopez, Wilson Chander, Jordan Farmar and Toney Douglas will be the ones delivering the new jerseys from an armored truck outside the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue at 10:30am, and showing them off to the public for the first time. Let me put it this way: You’re definitely going to want to take the day off from school/work.

To commemorate this historic occasion, adidas and the NBA have also produced limited edition, collectible authentic jerseys numbered and boxed with a seal of authenticity. Player jerseys – in home, road and alternate colorways – were made in limited edition runs of 50, 100, 250 or 500 and are numbered sequentially and authenticated by Panini so that each boxed jersey is a unique collector’s item.

Only for the true fan, the first jerseys in each of these sets will be available exclusively at the NBA Store during tomorrow’s event for $350.

We’ll be in the house, so definitely let us know if you roll through.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.