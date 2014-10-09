NBA Warns Cavs, Heat To Refrain From ‘3-Goggles’ Celebration In Brazil

Might this lead to no more ‘3-goggles?’ Sounds good to us. According to a report, the NBA has advised the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat not to perform the popular celebration during their exhibition in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

Why? Chris Haynes of the Northeast Ohio Media Group offers unique intel behind the league’s justification:

Holding up the “three-sign” or the “three-goggles” in a certain way while in Brazil could be mistaken for “f— you” or “f— off,” I was informed. The NBA sent the Cavs and Heat a memo with a list of questionable gestures that shouldn’t be used in Brazil, we’re told. The last thing anybody wants is for the stands to clear immediately after a player nails a 3-pointer.

Yeah, hopefully the players decide the 3-goggles isn’t worth offending the sensibilities of the Brazilian crowd. Would anyone be shocked if Dion Waiters or Mario Chalmers busted it out, though?

We’re hoping this extends stateside to the regular season. It’s time for a new league-wide gesture after a three-pointers; 3-goggles is played. We’ve always loved Russell Westbrook’s pistols, especially with this extra bit of swag:

And while we’re big fans of James Harden’s regular low gesture, the sheer intensity of this celebration is pretty great, too:

Either way, let’s hope this begins a campaign for abolishing 3-goggles altogether. The league, its players, and legions of fans are just far more clever than that, right? Plus, we don’t want to offend Brazilian NBA fans.

It’s time to end 3-goggles, right?

