The NBA’s 10 Best Dunks Of The Week, Starring Andre Drummond

Starting off from this past Saturday, we take a look at the top 10 dunks of the week, capped off by one of the most creative alley-oop slams in recent history.

10. Jan Vesely sends home the alley-oop vs. Minnesota

Even Jan Vesely can have his moments, and this may be the best moment of what has been a disappointing start to his career.

He effectively runs a perfect fast break, initiating it with a steal, passing it off to a ballhandler and then finishing over Corey Brewer. This usually doesn’t happen, in case you were wondering if you were missing out on dunk contests in Washington.

9. Jeff Green two-hands it against the Spurs

As the commentators say in the video, Jeff Green is due at least one highlight per game. He’s an extremely athletic, extremely strong forward who isn’t afraid to attack the rim, leading to plays like this against San Antonio.

The Celtics could use any source of inspiration these days. Green’s athleticism seems to be the only reason to be interested, unless you happen to be a big Vitor Faverani fan.