The NBA’s 10 Nastiest Crossovers Of 2013, Starring Kyrie Irving

You know you have handles when the NBA releases a “best of 2013” video and you’re on the top 10 three times. But that’s the life for Kyrie Irving, a cat so smooth and nice with the rock that he can make dudes fall during All-Star Weekend… when no one is playing defense. Cleveland’s star isn’t the only one dropping people on this list. Everyone from Nate Robinson to Lance Stephenson (this past weekend) is bringing the goods.

Did they miss any?

