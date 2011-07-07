NBA’s Best New Ink: Amir Johnson

#Ink
07.07.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Amir Johnson might have picked up this ink a few weeks ago, but it still definitely deserves its own post. Johnson tweeted out these pics of his stomach, which is quickly filling up with tattoos. There’s another picture after the jump.


What do you think?

TOPICS#Ink
TAGSAMIR JOHNSONDimeMagInkTORONTO RAPTORS

