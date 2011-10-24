NBA’s Best New Ink: Matt Barnes

Other than taking some time off this summer, what are you supposed to do during a lockout? How about go under the needle. Just recently, we’ve shown you new ink from Kevin Durant, Jeff Teague and Cappie Pondexter. Now, thanks to Twitter, we have even more ink from Matt Barnes. Check it out in all its glory after the jump.

Matt’s new work was done by Tattoo Calii.

What do you think?

