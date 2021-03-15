On Monday night, the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket was revealed on ESPN, as the 64-team field was locked in for the Madness in San Antonio, which will be the single site as all games will be held in the surrounding area, as the men’s tournament is doing in Indianapolis.

The top seeds for the tournament are NC State, South Carolina, Stanford, and UConn, with Louisville, Texas A&M, Baylor, and Maryland on the two-line. For the Huskies in particular, they will enter the tournament with a serious absence as legendary head coach Geno Auriemma will miss the first weekend of the tournament at least after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He is currently asymptomatic, but would not be able to join the team in San Antonio until he clears protocols next week at the earliest.

The full bracket, with San Antonio themed regions, can be found in full below:

ALAMO

1. Stanford vs. 16. Utah Valley

8. Oklahoma St vs. 9. Wake Forest

5. Missouri St vs. 12. UC Davis

4. Arkansas vs. 13. Wright St

6. Oregon vs. 11. South Dakota

3. Georgia vs. 14. Drexel

7. Northwestern vs. 10. UCF

2. Louisville vs. 15. Marist

MERCADO

1. NC State vs. 16. North Carolina A&T

8. South Florida vs. 9. Washington St

5. Gonzaga vs. 12. Belmont

4. Indiana vs. VCU

6. Rutgers vs. 11. BYU

3. Arizona vs. 14. Stony Brook

7. Iowa St vs. Michigan St

2. Texas A&M vs. Troy

RIVER WALK

1. UConn vs. 16. High Point

8. Syracuse vs. 9. South Dakota St

5. Iowa vs. 12. Central Michigan

4. Kentucky vs. 13. Idaho St

6. Michigan vs. 11. FGCU

3. Tennessee vs. 14. Middle Tennessee

7. Virginia Tech vs. 10. Marquette

2. Baylor vs. 15. Jackson St

HEMISFAIR

1. South Carolina vs. 16. Mercer

8. Oregon St vs. 9. Florida St

5. Georgia Tech vs. 12. Stephen F. Austin

4. West Virginia vs. 13. Lehigh

6. Texas vs. 11. Bradley

3. UCLA vs. 14. Wyoming

7. Alabama vs. 10. UNC

2. Maryland vs. 15. Mount St. Mary’s