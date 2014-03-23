Need A Prescription For Bracket Fever, How About More Stanford Cowbell?

There have been a lot of upsets before we’re even in the second weekend of March Madness, specifically in the South region where Dayton and Stanford knocked off second and third seeds, Kansas and Syracuse, respectively. But the excitement, enthusiasm and craziness of Stanford Band’s cowbell player will make you forget your bracket cluttered in red.

The Internet loves this guy, and so do we. Embrace the craziness and the cowbell in equal measure. We refuse to believe this kid’s excitement is in any way related to the reports from Rick Bozich, now since deleted:

“Interesting tidbit from Scottrade Center security: Had an issue with Stanford band members sneaking booze in with their tubas.”

That’s the Tuba, this is the cowbell. We’ll let THE Bruce Dickinson explain.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

(GIF via BroBible.com; video via Kal Morrison)

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.