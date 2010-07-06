“Nenad Krstic Has A Posse” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Oklahoma City Thunder
07.06.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

When it comes to summer, everyone’s looking for some fresh gear. Even Nick Collison. On the 4th of July, the Oklahoma City big man was showing off his new threads supporting his teammate Nenad Krstic. And I’m pretty sure you’re going to want to cop one of these as well.

For only $14.99, you can join the posse HERE.

What do you think?

