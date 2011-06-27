Nene Won’t Play In Olympic Qualifier; Arenas Sounds Off On Twitter

So what do you do if you’re Denver big man Nene? You’re right in the middle of working out an extension with the Nuggets, when the motherland comes calling for you to represent at an international tournament. Do you jeopardize your health (and your free agency if the extension doesn’t get consummated) to assist the Brazilian national team in qualifying for the 2012 Olympics? Or do you “ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country?” It looks like Mr. Nene (or Mr. Hilario or whatever) is taking the former â€“ dropping out of Brazil’s bid at the FIBA Americas Championship. Nene cited “personal” and “contractual” reasons for why he won’t join his fellow countrymen in the tourney. We think the reasons should’ve read more like “fat extension” or “Early Termination Option.” It looks like Nene’s new mantra just might be duty, honor, and getting paidddd. Smart actually … For this week’s baby mama update, please direct your attention to the incredibly entertaining Twitter account of the great social networker Gilbert Arenas (@agentzeroshow). After first attempting to block his ex-fiancee Laura Govan from everyone’s favorite money-grub reality show “Basketball Wives,” Arenas is taking a much more calculated approach these days: “for everybody talkin about my BM on that tv show..i dont care what she does..if she gets a job I [pay] less money to her(SMART THINKER HERE).” And his sage-like follow-up: “most players dont know that.. 1 they cant lie about u on tv u can sue the show 2 if they hav[e] a job it lowers ur pay…so let them work.” Arenas just might have the best Twitter on Twitter. Seriously, if there was an open position that required simply just constant monitoring of Arenas’ Twitter account, we are positive we’d apply for the job (mostly because we might be doing it for free already). Actually, we think Orlando already has people doing this. Now if the guy could just hit a few shots next year, he’d be the full package … And the next player on the rumor mill roller-coaster is Phoenix point guard Aaron Brooks. According to Mitch Lawrence of the New York Daily News, the Sacramento Kings are about to make an offer for Brooks, and have been on his trail ever since the dude put on an NBA uniform. After trading away Beno Udrih in that draft day three-teamer, there should be some room at the 1 â€“ oh wait, wasn’t that hole filled by that Jimmer guy? There was a lot of chatter that the basketball ops people in Sac-town (Jimmer rating: fair) were possibly superseded by ownership (Jimmer rating: excellent) on that No. 7 pick, and perhaps Brooks might be a little insurance in case the storming’ Mormon doesn’t pan out. Do we have a solid reason to believe this? Absolutely not. But we do enjoy stirring pot? You better believe it … And our last venture into the Mitch Lawrence rumor stew cites Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni requesting and not receiving a one-year extension to his 2011-12 expiring contract. According to team sources, Mike “No” D was initially put on hold while now former President Donnie Walsh‘s contract matters were being negotiated. The Walsh deal is over…and there’s still no deal for D’Antoni. Donnie Basketball hired D’Antoni, and the vibe we’re catching is that Mike better have the boys on Broadway operating on all cylinders if he wants to stay in the Big Apple. We’re betting all it’s gonna take is a little defense (which is almost asking too much of the Knicks) … And Eddy Curry is again down in Miami working out with the Heat. There’s a joke in there somewhere … We’re out like Nene.

