Nene Won’t Play In Olympic Qualifier; Arenas Sounds Off On Twitter

So what do you do if you’re Denver big man Nene? You’re right in the middle of working out an extension with the Nuggets, when the motherland comes calling for you to represent at an international tournament. Do you jeopardize your health (and your free agency if the extension doesn’t get consummated) to assist the Brazilian national team in qualifying for the 2012 Olympics? Or do you “ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country?” It looks like Mr. Nene (or Mr. Hilario or whatever) is taking the former â€“ dropping out of Brazil’s bid at the FIBA Americas Championship. Nene cited “personal” and “contractual” reasons for why he won’t join his fellow countrymen in the tourney. We think the reasons should’ve read more like “fat extension” or “Early Termination Option.” It looks like Nene’s new mantra just might be duty, honor, and getting paidddd. Smart actually … For this week’s baby mama update, please direct your attention to the incredibly entertaining Twitter account of the great social networker Gilbert Arenas (@agentzeroshow). After first attempting to block his ex-fiancee Laura Govan from everyone’s favorite money-grub reality show “Basketball Wives,” Arenas is taking a much more calculated approach these days: “for everybody talkin about my BM on that tv show..i dont care what she does..if she gets a job I [pay] less money to her(SMART THINKER HERE).” And his sage-like follow-up: “most players dont know that.. 1 they cant lie about u on tv u can sue the show 2 if they hav[e] a job it lowers ur pay…so let them work.” Arenas just might have the best Twitter on Twitter. Seriously, if there was an open position that required simply just constant monitoring of Arenas’ Twitter account, we are positive we’d apply for the job (mostly because we might be doing it for free already). Actually, we think Orlando already has people doing this. Now if the guy could just hit a few shots next year, he’d be the full package … And the next player on the rumor mill roller-coaster is Phoenix point guard Aaron Brooks. According to Mitch Lawrence of the New York Daily News, the Sacramento Kings are about to make an offer for Brooks, and have been on his trail ever since the dude put on an NBA uniform. After trading away Beno Udrih in that draft day three-teamer, there should be some room at the 1 â€“ oh wait, wasn’t that hole filled by that Jimmer guy? There was a lot of chatter that the basketball ops people in Sac-town (Jimmer rating: fair) were possibly superseded by ownership (Jimmer rating: excellent) on that No. 7 pick, and perhaps Brooks might be a little insurance in case the storming’ Mormon doesn’t pan out. Do we have a solid reason to believe this? Absolutely not. But we do enjoy stirring pot? You better believe it … And our last venture into the Mitch Lawrence rumor stew cites Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni requesting and not receiving a one-year extension to his 2011-12 expiring contract. According to team sources, Mike “No” D was initially put on hold while now former President Donnie Walsh‘s contract matters were being negotiated. The Walsh deal is over…and there’s still no deal for D’Antoni. Donnie Basketball hired D’Antoni, and the vibe we’re catching is that Mike better have the boys on Broadway operating on all cylinders if he wants to stay in the Big Apple. We’re betting all it’s gonna take is a little defense (which is almost asking too much of the Knicks) … And Eddy Curry is again down in Miami working out with the Heat. There’s a joke in there somewhere … We’re out like Nene.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Nene is a beast. But, at times, he’s like a chandelier – too damn injury prone. So good call for him declining the motherland on a contract year.
Eddy Curry brings a whole new different meaning to Big 3 in Miami…
i like Nene. He is a good low post scorer, draws fouls, and plays decent defense. Plus he has a big body to absorb contact from guys like D.Howard and still be able to challenge his shot.
Injuries are his only problem. I’d give him a short contract like 3-4 yrs but pay him big money in that short span. On the right team, with a pg and coach who gives him the ball, Nene could be a 20-10 guy and an allstar.
I was all set to agree with you guys on Nene, but then I saw his picture not once, but twice up in the “I also might like” section and I’m done. I can’t take a guy with that picture seriously. If they change those links tomorrow, I will change my mind. Until then, nope.
LOL @ Mike “No” D
An Eddie Curry joke due to workouts with Heat? Um, let me see….the only Heat Curry will be part of will come from his oven cooked Delissio, because HES A FATTY FAT FAT FAT!
ya, as you were saying…a joke is in there somewhere. I can’t seem to find it
nene should sit out, because Brazil wont win and nene gets hurt way to much… if hes hurt the nuggets wont pay him FMV. somebody pls tell the kings nobody wants to play for them !! crappy loosing teams kills young players spirits. mike knew hes job was up for grabs because he didnt improve the team. the reason why he was successful wih the suns is because he had a great shooting team. i wish people would let gilbert be, hes not interesting enough to want to hear what he has to say. its like hearing ur old uncle talk about the 70’s….
Can we get a count on how many current NBA players (and those who have retired during the last five years) who are still together with the first woman they married? My meal allowance says less than 20.
After the draft, I was thinking Deron Williams finally got the team he wanted and believed could compete. The only problem? He is no longer in Utah.
The Jazz now have Al Jefferson, Paul Milsap, Devin Harris, Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors, Jeremy Evans, Enes Kanter, Alec Burks, Memo Okur, and Raja Bell. That is 10 quality players under contract with still lots of cash to spend in the free agency. Some of those contracts are also very good trade baits.
Please, let there be no lockout.
my only problem with nene is that he disappears in games. this is why i don’t look at him as an all star but as a player with all star level skill. if you get me.
Just call him Mike Antoni. Scratch out the “D”.
Eddy McCurry is one of the reasons why guaranteed contracts will be talked about in CBA negotiations.
Eddy McCurry will make good money selling shade there until he gets a contract.
He’s so fat, the back of his neck looks like a pack of hot dogs.
They’ll be calling him in Miami “(Ay) Caramba” in no time.
Curry and Bosh manning the paint is just too funny. The term “soft” will be on a whole new level.
With Curry there, LeBron (and D-Wade) will definitely think twice before deciding to put the team on his back carry them up the floor (when the Heat attempt to push the pace).
And the whole team needs to learn the Heimlich Maneuver in case somebody else not named LeBron chokes.
Just outta curiousity, has anyone ever been injured while playin summer ball for their country where it affected their next NBA season?
@ K Dizzle
Manu Ginobili at the Olympics in 2008. There are others (I think) but I just cannot remember at the moment.
Nene is likely to be the next Shaquille. But, like Oden, he is very prone to injuries
EN FUEGO is EN FUEGO!!
“Nene is likely to be the next Shaquille.”
^^^ *record screech*….. what did he say???
Why do people include Derrick Favors as someone notable on a team? Dude showed ZERO flashes of being someone at that level.
Yes he was drafted 3rd overall but he lost his spot to Kris Humphries. The same Humphries that has career averages of 5 & 5. You’d expect the number 3 overall pick to do that in sleep.
This is the problem with drafting potential. So what if a guy has long arms and can jump. Can he play basketball?
*Holding Jay back* Just let it go man. He’s not worth it. He didn’t mean it man. Just let it go.
Didn’t they just draft Isaiah Thomas, a pg pretty much in the exact same mold as A Brooks? Save yourself some money and give the rook some burn………..
Didn’t Pau Gasol break his foot in ’06 World Championships which cost him like 20 something games.
Where do y’all think david west will land?
@K Dizzle
its not all about him getting injured during international play but he is puttin more stress on his body that can lead to him getting injured during the regular season
did aaron brooks just get offered a restricted tender with phoenix? meaning the suns will match any offer he receives.
and with tyreke evans, jimmer and the new isaiah thomas, what the hell do the kings want with aaron brooks anyway?!!?
I wish teams could trade coaches the way they trade players. ny knicks should trade mikey d to toronto raptors for dwayne casey.
nene hilario should leave denver. his time is up. aint nothing gonna happen for him there anymore. teams gonna suck the next few years. too many good free agents about to leave denver 9wilson chandler, kenyon martin, jr smith etc).
nene should just go and sign with the warriors straight up. if he signs with G-State, that team will OWN the pacific division for the next 5yrs. phoenix and la are old. clippers and kings too young and bone-headed.
eddy curry…damn, way toooooo easy to (butt) crack jokes on this fool. however, he aint much worse than say…erick dampier, big z and jamaal maglore. oh wait…errr..oh weight….
So will the USA field another “B-Team” in the Olympics. You know, the “B-Team” that just produced a Scoring Champ, MVP, Rebounding Leader, 6th Man, & NBA Champion last season.
Wait a minute…Derrick Favors was drafted 3rd? As in 3rd OVERALL?
And damn the way yall goin in on T(Eddy) Grahams he must be big as Oliver Miller when he played
Wow today’s comments are better than Smack, easily haha…
Eddy one-too-many-McFlurrys Curry joining the Heat would make them that much more fun to root against. Please find a way to avoid a lockout!!!!!
hey guys,
been reading dime since around 03-04. my favorite part is the daily smack. i was wondering if you were ever going to offer this article as a daily email? i think a lot of people would sign up for this so they can read it on the train or work break etc, rather than clicking on the website each time. esp wen they dont have a 3g network!
@F&F 22 – great point man. All that talk of not sending the USA’s best players…..Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose,Kevin Love, Lamar Odom and Tyson Chandler sure had great seasons after their experience together winning a gold medal.
@ KDizzle – Jose Calderon got injured playing with Spain a few summers ago too. I think it was a hamstring injury, during the European championships, but I could be mistaken.
Pictures are still there, so no Nene for me. Gimme Chandler or Gasol. Although he is a BIG boy, and he lost a nut. I can’t ever hate on a guy who lost a nut.
I’m working on an “Eddy is the only Curry that doesn’t give you the runs” joke, but I haven’t gotten it perfected yet. Hopefully I’ll have it at some point this afternoon. So far the best joke is “Eddy Curry is working out with the Heat”. LOL! It made me laugh to even type it! Curry gives the Heat the runs? No… Wade has Curry, Heat runs? No… Dammit.
International ball KILLED Yao.
“Eddy one-too-many-McFlurrys Curry” <– Awesome. Nice Skeeter.
Thats not Eddy Curry working out with the Heat. Bron just bin comfort eating since the finals…… Eddy was last seen at the Mcdonalds down the street from MSG. I’m not sure if he was working there or just stuck inside cos the doors aint wide enough for him to get out. poor fella.
Anyway, if there is a lockout, what happens with rookie contracts? say they dont reach an agreement and we have no hoops at all this year, will we see teams not ink their rookies until next summer so they get the most out of the cheap rookie deals?
and what do rookies do considering they will be waiting a long time for their first paycheck? if they are unsigned can they go overseas and pick up a check from a euro team?
also, does this make the Cavs and Ricky Rubio both look stupid? they passed on a player because he wont be over till next season and he bought himself out of a contract and likely wont be able to play for a while. HA.
Also, what about next years draft? do all teams get the same amount of ping pong balls? or does it just go on last seasons standings again?
I’m sure there are loads more questions an im sorry if some of those have been asked and answered already, but its seeming more an more likely that a lockout of some sort is inevitable. i think dime should do like a lock out FAQ or something like that. i had other shit on my mind in 99, i don’t remember what went on.
McFlurry Curry. Nice.
You could just install a spicket into Eddy Curry’s belly-button and pour the McFlurry’s direct
@TWU…… thats how he made all his babies…… except now i feel bad cos one of them got killed…. im a bastard.
“You could just install a spicket into Eddy Curry’s belly-button and pour the McFlurry’s direct”
^Disgusting. Lol
@LMNOP – LMFAO at the Bron binging comment!
And That What Up with the Eddy Curry belly button.
Eddy is just trying to get himself a FAT Contract
Krispy Kreme just took their doughnuts to South Beach
Curry and Chandler were both drafted by the Bulls out of High School with Chandler getting a ring and Curry getting man boobs.
damn i didnt think Eddy was that big, yall attacking dude like he’s Oliver Miller.
Maybe its because he played for the Knicks so he gets more attention.
even though i hate the way his career has gone and how lazy he’s gotten, i still cant attack dude. i really want to, but being a native of my city and after the stuff he’s been through im just hoping he pulls it together.
“yall attacking dude like he’s Oliver Miller.”
He’s not… he’s worse. At least Oliver Miller played.