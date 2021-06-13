Brooklyn Nets At Milwaukee Bucks Game 4 TV Info And Betting Lines

Game 3 between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks really stunk. It was an all-out rock fight between two teams that looked absolutely exhausted, could not hit any shots, and played the kind of cagey, next-basket-wins battle that defined basketball an era or two before the modern day. Ultimately, the Bucks survived, 86-83.

It was a monstrous win for the Bucks. A loss would have put them in an insurmountable, 3-0 hole against a Nets team that is capable of blowing the doors off of an opponent on a given night. Instead, Milwaukee is one game away from tying this series up on their home floor against a Brooklyn side that does not have James Harden — or, rather, they have not had Harden, but there’s been no indication about his ability to play in Game 4.

A 2-2 series shifting back to New York after the Bucks have won two in a row is markedly different than a 3-1 series in the Barclays Center where the Nets have the opportunity to put it away. This one is going to be fun.

Game 4 TV Info

Tip Time: Sunday, June 13; 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC

Game 4 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Nets (-385), Bucks (+290)

Spread: Nets -2 (-110), Bucks +2 (-112)

Total: Over 228.5 (-108), Under 228.5 (-113)

Money Line: Nets (-127), Bucks (+107)