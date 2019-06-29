Any hope of Kyrie Irving returning to the Boston Celtics went out the window on Saturday afternoon when it was announced that Kemba Walker would agree to a four-year deal with the team when free agency began on Sunday. This cleared the path for Irving to join the Brooklyn Nets, a move that has been rumored for weeks.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, we can expect to see Irving make the jump to Brooklyn soon after the clock hits 6 p.m. on Sunday. Woj reports that the two sides are motivated to come to terms on a four-year deal that will give Irving a hefty $141 million, the same deal that Boston will give Walker.
It makes all the sense in the world. Irving gets a fresh start after things crashed and burned in Boston, while the Nets get one of the biggest fishes on the market in the All-Star guard. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, however, there is a chance that this move could end up hurting them in their pursuit of another big name free agent, Kevin Durant.