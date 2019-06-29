Kemba Walker Reportedly Told The Hornets He Plans To Join The Celtics

Getty Image

The Kemba Walker era in Charlotte is in its final days. According to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, Walker has made it clear to the Hornets that he plans on joining the Boston Celtics once the free agency window opens up and he is allowed to sign a contract to become Kyrie Irving’s successor.

.@KembaWalker has conveyed to the @hornets he intends to sign with the Boston Celtics once free-agent contracts are allowed July 6, multiple sources say. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) June 29, 2019

The news was confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN shortly after, with Charania reporting the deal Walker will receive from the Celtics and Wojnarowski reporting that Walker will be in Boston to finalize the deal when free agency opens up on Sunday evening.