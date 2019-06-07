Getty Image

We’re just a few short weeks away from one of the biggest free agent classes in recent memory, and teams around the league are already busy jockeying to make their play at one or more of the superstars who are set to hit the market on June 30.

The Brooklyn Nets threw their hat in the ring in a major way this week when they traded Allen Crabbe and a pair of first-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks for Taurean Prince, which if they end up renouncing their rights to D’Angelo Russell, would clear enough cap space to be able to sign two max-level players this summer.

We now know that Kyrie Irving is one of those targets, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that Irving is “serious” about potentially signing with the Nets this summer. That would be a major coup against the Knicks, who could also lose out on their primary target, Kevin Durant, if Irving is able to woo him to Brooklyn as well, as he’s expected to do.