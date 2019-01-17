The Nets And Rockets Attempted A Record Number Of Three-Pointers Wednesday Night

01.17.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets in the Mike D’Antoni-James Harden era have always been ahead of the curve in terms of leveraging the value of the three-point shot, but they took it to a whole other level on Wednesday night during their overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The game itself had plenty of drama, as Spencer Dinwiddie came alive late in the fourth quarter with a three-point barrage of his own to send the game to overtime, where the Nets eventually won, 145-142. And he wasn’t the only one who was hoisting it up from downtown in this contest.

We’ve known for some time that the long-ball revolution has been barreling toward its logical extreme, and the Rockets and Nets ventured ever closer to its outer limits as the two teams set an NBA record with an astounding 106 combined attempts from three-point range.

