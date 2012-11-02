New adidas D Rose 3 “90s Throwback” Edition

After giving you an official look at‘s newest sneaker yesterday – the adiPower 3 – our friends atdropped a first look at another D Rose 3 colorway, dubbed “90s Throwback.” The shoe is inspired by the fashion, style and colors of the early ’90s, which if you remember, were rather flamboyant

We’ve seen leaked photos of these joints before (back when they were being called “South Side”), but these images are the first official look at probably the wildest D Rose 3 colorway so far. The green fluorescent nubuck upper features a wave pattern and blue stitching. The tongues differs on both shoes, with colorful graffiti tags of “South Side” and “773” to represent Rose’s hometown Chicago neighborhood. A green and yellow speckled midsole completes the look.

The D Rose 3 “’90s Throwback” drops November 9 for $160, and is available at adidas Basketball. Stay tuned for any updates.

