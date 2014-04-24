New Allen Iverson Documentary To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

Debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday night, IVERSON tells the story of the icon from Hampton, Virginia, who plied his trade in Philadelphia, Bubba Chuck himself, Allen Iverson. The eponymous documentary, from 214 Productions by first-time director Zatella Beattty, who co-produced with Mandalay Sports Media and Moore Entertainment, explores the crossovers, the tattoos, the brash style, but more importantly his journey, in his own words, to arrive as an icon for a certain generation of basketball fans.

Follow the incredible odyssey of one of the most revered and reviled players in his own telling. His trademark authenticity provides a closer glimpse at the player who never wavered in who he was. Watch Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Tom Brokaw and Larry Brown talk about AI in the trailer below and prepare for a more wide-spread release. We’ll see you in line.

The documentary premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET, where tickets sold out in under two hours.

(Video via Steve Perry)

