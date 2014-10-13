New Colorways Drop Of “Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns”

Violence of any kind is dreadful, but the gun violence in America continues to fester below the surface of many people’s day-to-day consciousness like a gunshot wound that simply won’t coagulate to stop the flow of blood. We’ll never eradicate violence altogether, but Dime continues to do our own part to curb gun violence of any kind. With a new set of “Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns” threads on sale now, you can help stop gun violence by contributing.

Please remember ALL proceeds go to fighting gun violence through refurbishing basketball courts, supporting free clinics and leagues for youths. Playing hoops is always a better alternative to using a gun.

After turquoise tee-shirts with grape lettering and our first hoodie went on sale last month, now we’ve got a black tee-shirts with teal and pink lettering for $25 from Small to 3XL.

Also, for you Laker fans, a black hoodie with purple and gold lettering for $40 from a Small to 2XL.

