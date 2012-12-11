New D Rose 3 “Nightmare” Edition

12.11.12
We previously got an unofficial look at these joints, but now thanks to adidas, here are some new images of the D Rose 3 “Nightmare” edition that drops December 24. Retailing at $180, these are inspired by an opponent’s mindset the night before facing Derrick Rose on the court.

The sneakers feature a purple “vertigo” shimmer synthetic leather upper that represents the bad dreams opponents have before checking Rose. There is also a glow-in-the-dark outsole, a black and white speckled midsole, as well as wave patterned black and white laces. The inside of the tongue features 12-24-12.

This is the final colorway of the D Rose 3 signature collection, and will be available at adidas Basketball.

Hit page 2 for more exclusive looks at this sneaker…

