New Digital Camo “This Game Is My Life” Sweatshirt By Hoop Culture

01.12.15 4 years ago

The people behind Hoop Culture, where you and your team can order custom-made t-shirts, or an “I Go Hard” backpack, have just introduced their latest bit of gear: the “This Game Is My Life” digital camo sweatshirt.

With the same tagline as the headphones, this 80 percent cotton, 20 percent polyester hybrid is going for only $40, and it’s sure to get you noticed on the playground or at school.

The up-and-coming basketball lifestyle brand just keeps giving ballers what they want on and off the court.

What do you think?

