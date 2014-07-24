In ’96, Spike asked New Era’s CEO, Chris Koch, for the red cap. Until then, New Era had only produced caps in a team’s colors, and they had to get special permission from late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner to produce the desired off-kilter look.
Requests for the new cap flooded New Era after Spike was seen sporting the incongruent color behind a Yankee’s insignia. To commemorate the fashion milestone, New Era and Spike Lee are releasing a five-piece capsule collection.
Each cap will have an embroidered side patch from the ’96 World Series. A red and navy version is available with genuine leather and 100 percent wool. A leather-only white option is also available. All caps come in a special New Era Series box with a commemorative booklet.
The wool options retail for $39.99 while the genuine leather options retail for $99.99.
The New Era Heritage Series: 1996 World Series Spike Lee Collection is now available at New Era retail locations, NewEraCap.com, and select fashion retailers.
