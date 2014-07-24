New Era Heritage Series: 1996 World Series Spike Lee Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear
07.24.14 4 years ago
The recent New Era Heritage Series: 1996 World Series Spike Lee Collection offers up a tribute to one of the seminal moments in New Era’s 90-year history. Spike Lee‘s decision to wear a one of a kind red Yankees New Era cap to the 1996 World Series paved the way for a new way to look while supporting your team.

In ’96, Spike asked New Era’s CEO, Chris Koch, for the red cap. Until then, New Era had only produced caps in a team’s colors, and they had to get special permission from late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner to produce the desired off-kilter look.

Requests for the new cap flooded New Era after Spike was seen sporting the incongruent color behind a Yankee’s insignia. To commemorate the fashion milestone, New Era and Spike Lee are releasing a five-piece capsule collection.

Each cap will have an embroidered side patch from the ’96 World Series. A red and navy version is available with genuine leather and 100 percent wool. A leather-only white option is also available. All caps come in a special New Era Series box with a commemorative booklet.

The wool options retail for $39.99 while the genuine leather options retail for $99.99.

The New Era Heritage Series: 1996 World Series Spike Lee Collection is now available at New Era retail locations, NewEraCap.com, and select fashion retailers.

Click for pics of the special Spike Lee commemorative caps…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSNEW ERANew Era Heritage SeriesNew Era Heritage Series "1996 World Series Spike Lee Collection"spike leeStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP