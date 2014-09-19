New LeBron Banner Approved For Downtown Cleveland

#Nike #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
09.19.14 4 years ago

Cleveland Cavaliers fans will be “Witness” to a new but eerily similar LeBron James banner when attending home games at Quicken Loans Arena this season. The city planning commission approved Nike’s 10-story artwork today after it was initially proposed earlier this week.

Like its now infamous predecessor, the banner features James performing his signature pre-game chalk-toss. LeBron’s back is profiled this time around, though, and in place of his surname is a statement on the justification of his return to the hometown franchise he spurned in 2010:

Here’s the billboard that hung on the Sherwin-Williams building during his initial stint with the Cavs:

It’s a somewhat subtle aesthetic change; the meaning behind it, however, is anything but.

What do you think of the new LeBron banner?

TOPICS#Nike#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLatest NewsLeBron JamesNIKE

