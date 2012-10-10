New Look: Air Jordan 9 “Bentley Ellis” and “Fontay Montana”

By now you should know the backstory on Nike’s line of Air Jordan 9s to match its Johnny Kilroy campaign. It’s actually a campaign built on top of an older campaign, but you knew that. Just like you knew the Johnny Kilroy edition of the 9 dropped last weekend in stores. Now, the first two of the five “alter ego” editions have made their official Nike photos.

That university gold/dark cayenne colorway shown above is the “Bentley Ellis,” and even if you’re not the Cleveland Cavaliers wearing your 9s with your wine and gold colors, it’s still a clean look. It will retail for $160 and debut Oct. 27, per NikeBlog. Next up is the “Fontay Montana,” which is something I expect to see Carmelo Anthony wearing at some point this season. The “Montana” — which just like the Kilroy and Ellis editions has the name of the sneaker across the tongue — drops this weekend on Oct. 13, also for $160. These editions will share another element, as well, and that’s the name of the alter ego player’s fake team embroidered inside the shoe on the ankle. Ellis played for the Crawfish, and Montana the Gulls, in case you wondered.

H/t NikeBlog and @TheRealKilroy4

Would you cop?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.